Cheap real estate funds to invest, according to Órama Investimentos

Órama Investimentos released the ranking of cheap real estate funds to invest right now. The institution emphasizes that the objective is not to recommend an investment, but to show a quantitative list based on information from the last 12 months.

The list of cheap real estate funds to invest does not consider the quality of the assets of the FII, nor the experience of the management team involved in the daily life of the fund. The ranking also does not take into account the perspectives of that portfolio against the macroeconomic scenario, as explained by Órama.

The purpose of raking is to provide investors with monitoring of the FIIs market, as the industry has seen exponential growth in recent years. There are more than 430 real estate funds listed on B3, whose market value is BRL 143 billion.

Órama recalls that in 2017, the real estate fund market totaled BRL 38.9 billion, distributed across 156 FIIs.

How did Órama choose each cheap real estate fund?

To determine the choice of a cheap real estate fund To be part of the list, Órama Investimentos considered two indicators: the dividend yield (DY) for the last 12 months and the price-to-book ratio (P/VP).

The score for cheap real estate funds is obtained by multiplying the Dividend Yield of the last 12 months by the inverse of the P/VP.

The inverse of P/VP is used to benefit in the list those funds that have a price per book value less than 1, which would be an indicator of a discounted FII. At the end, the numbers are multiplied by 10, which, according to Órama, serves “only to avoid the use of small decimal numbers and to facilitate comparison”.

Thus, the higher the rating of the real estate fund in comparison with the others, the greater the “potential opportunity according to a quantitative view”, adds Órama.

It is worth noting that the list of Cheap FII of the institution has an initial filter, in which only funds with average daily liquidity exceeding R$ 300 thousand are eligible. According to Órama, “such restriction helps to mitigate the impacts of price and profitability distortions”.

Cheap real estate funds to invest, according to Órama

The ranking of cheapest real estate funds to invest is divided by segments. See which FIIs these are (by ticker) and the score obtained.

Cheap corporate slab real estate funds:

XPPR11 – 2.00

RECT11 – 1.82

GTWR11 – 1.65

BRCR11 – 1.61

AIEC11 – 1.50

cheap FIIs of logistics:

RELG11 – 2.02

BLMG11 – 1.59

NEWL11 – 1.47

RBRL11 – 1.25

PATL11 – 1.21

Cheap mall real estate funds:

HSML11 – 1.03

HGBS11 – 0.92

VISC11 – 0.89

LASC11 – 0.86

XPML11 – 0.84

Hybrid FIIs that are cheap:

TORD11 – 2.01

SARE11 – 1.50

ARCT11 – 1.48

TGAR11 – 1.43

RBVA11 – 1.40

cheap real estate fund Cris (receivables):

URPR11 – 1.78

VSLH11 – 1.78

HCTR11 – 1.74

RBHG11 – 1.66

CACR11 – 1.61

Cheap Real Estate Funds (FOFs):

MORE11 – 1.66

XPSF11 – 1.43

BPFF11 – 1.40

BLMR11 – 1.38

MGFF11 – 1.37

Due to the large number of possibilities for cheap real estate funds to invest, Órama’s list helps the investor who cannot follow the whole market. The institution emphasizes that it used numbers from past periods, therefore, they do not represent a guarantee for the future.