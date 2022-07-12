check discounts of up to 35% on cell phones

warms it up for the Prime Day 2022 already started on the Amazon website! There are several early discounts on products in the most diverse categories, as well as special conditions for those who subscribe to Prime services.

Check out a selection of cell phones with unmissable discounts now available:

Until the end of this article, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 is 18% off, and can be purchased for R$1,328.30. With a storage capacity of 6GB and external memory of 128GB, the device has a backlit screen and powerful quad camera.

Learn more about the product.

With a 19% discount, the mobile device is priced at R$1,379.00 on the Amazon website. It is equipped with a battery that guarantees long use, also featuring an internal memory of 128GB and 4GB of RAM. The front camera is 8MP and has an FHD+ screen resolution.

Learn more about the product.

Apple’s iPhone 13 smartphone is 29% off on Amazon’s website. You can purchase the product for R$5,399.00. Known for its powerful IOS system and camera, this device has a 6.1-inch XDR super retina display with True Tone. Made of all glass and stainless steel design, the phone has dual 12MP cameras.

Learn more about the product.

With a 35% discount, the Xiaomi smartphone can be purchased for 1,299.99 on the Amazon website. Compatible with all carriers and equipped with the Android 12 system, the device has a 13MP front camera and quadruple rear camera.

Learn more about the product.

To find out more about which products are available in the Prime Day early offers, just check here and enjoy.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Services

Also take the opportunity to become an Amazon Prime subscriber! The service is available for R$14.90 per month (or R$119 per year) and offers unlimited free shipping when purchasing eligible products on Amazon. Also get access to exclusive promotions, such as Prime Day, for example.

In addition, the same subscription includes the streaming services for movies and series “Prime Vídeo”, the music service “Prime Music”, as well as “Prime Reading”, which offers access to more than a thousand ebooks and magazines on Kindle.

You can try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days. To subscribe, just access the link: https://amzn.to/3NV0jYS