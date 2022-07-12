If you are looking to improve your health and be able to maximize the effects of weight loss, know that there are some very interesting natural products. Discover the best teas to lose weight.

Check out the 7 best teas to lose weight with health

1 – Green tea

Green tea is popular among people who seek weight loss or who want to enhance the effects of physical training. Rich in caffeine, it actually promotes metabolism acceleration and fat burning. In addition, like all the teas on this list, it is an excellent diuretic and helps to deflate the body.

2 – Red tea

Belonging to the Chinese black tea family, another tea option for slimming and getting the body in shape is red tea. It inhibits the action of fatty acid synthesis and facilitates the conversion of fat into energy.

3 – Black tea

One of the main health effects of black tea is to lower blood sugar levels. Thus, in addition to facilitating weight loss, it is a powerful ingredient for the treatment and prevention of diabetes.

4 – Blue tea (oolong)

Oolong tea or blue tea is a great ingredient for anyone looking to improve their body health. It is a powerful thermogenic and accelerates fat burning.

5 – White tea

With a unique flavor, white tea is another option to quickly eliminate fat from the body.

6 – Teas to lose weight: Matcha

If you want to lose weight, matcha tea is an excellent option. In addition to acting with thermogenic properties, it counts only 3 calories per gram. Remember that a few grams are enough to make the drink.

7 – Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon tea, in addition to being tasty, helps to remove glucose from the blood and accelerates the burning of body fat.

Beware of teas to lose weight!

Remember that teas to lose weight are just some natural suggestions to enhance results. However, the weight loss process is much more complex and needs specialized attention from doctors and nutritionists.