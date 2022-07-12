Check out the cheapest and most profitable real estate funds on the market, according to Órama – Money Times

THE Órama Investimentos developed a tool to help investors monitor the investment industry real estate funds (FIIs).
Through the analysis of quantitative metrics, the ranking “Who’s cheap?” assigns a score to each FII, the higher the fund’s score compared to the others, the greater the potential for opportunity, says the brokerage.
In the first edition of the ranking, the real estate fund Rec Logistics (RELG11) computed the highest score (2.02). With dividend yield (DY), or dividend yieldof 12.61% in the last 12 months, the FII is managed by BRL Trust Investimentos.
Understand the metrics behind the grade
The grades are prepared from the DY of the last 12 months and the relationship between price and book value (P/VP). “We use the inverse of the P/VP ratio, in order to benefit those FIIs that have a discount on their quotas, that is, they are cheaper”, said Órama.
The dividend yield represents the return on dividends distributed to shareholders in the last 12 months. It is important to note that FIIs are required by law to distribute at least 95% of their half-year results to their shareholders.
The vast majority of funds adopt the monthly distribution policy of these amounts, which is an attraction for this type of product, which also has the income tax exemption about income.
The P/VP is the indicator that shows how much the share price traded on the stock exchange is in relation to the fund’s book value. If this number is greater than one, the FII share trades at a premium in relation to the “fair” value of its portfolio. Otherwise, the quota is traded at a discount.
There are several reasons for the market to trade shares at different prices than equity. Therefore, it is important to understand the rationale behind that value and the prospects for each fund, explained the broker.
The ranking is not an investment recommendation, says broker
Órama Investimentos highlights that the ranking “Who is cheap?” it is not an investment recommendation, but a quantitative tool based on the numbers of the last 12 months.
“In addition, the choice of investment in an FII must take into account the quality of the fund’s assets, the experience of the management team involved in the day-to-day of the FII and the perspectives for that portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario”, he said. .
Check out the highlights of the “Who’s Cheap?”
The ranking is divided into five segments: corporate slabs, logistics, shopping malls, hybrid, receivables and fund of funds
FIIs of corporate slabs
|Background
|ticker
|DY 12 months
|P/VP
|Punctuation
|XP PROPERTIES
|XPPR11
|12.43%
|0.62
|two
|REC INCOME REAL ESTATE
|RECT11
|10.87%
|0.6
|1.82
|GREEN TOWERS
|GTWR11
|12.06%
|0.73
|1.65
|BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICE FUND
|BRCR11
|9.53%
|0.59
|1.61
|AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGS
|AIEC11
|11.29%
|0.75
|1.5
Logistics FIIs
|Background
|ticker
|DY 12 months
|P/VP
|Punctuation
|REC LOGISTICS
|RELG11
|12.61%
|0.62
|2.02
|BLUEMACAW LOGISTICS
|BLMG11
|13.16%
|0.83
|1.59
|NEWPORT LOGISTICS
|NEWL11
|11.77%
|0.8
|1.47
|RBR LOG
|RBRL11
|9.97%
|0.79
|1.25
|LOGISTICS HOMELAND
|PATL11
|9.22%
|0.76
|1.21
mall FIIs
|Background
|ticker
|DY 12 months
|P/VP
|Punctuation
|HSI MALLS
|HSML11
|8.69%
|0.84
|1.03
|HEDGE BRASIL SHOPPING
|HGBS11
|7.35%
|0.8
|0.92
|VINCI SHOPPING CENTERS
|VISC11
|7.79%
|0.88
|0.89
|LEGATUS SHOPPINGS
|LASC11
|7.13%
|0.83
|0.86
|XP MALLS
|XPML11
|7.88%
|0.94
|0.84
hybrid FIIs
|Background
|ticker
|DY 12 months
|P/VP
|Punctuation
|TORDESILLAS EI
|TORD11
|12.47%
|0.62
|2.01
|SANTANDER RENTAL INCOME
|SARE11
|10.70%
|0.71
|1.5
|RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATE
|ARCT11
|16.07%
|1.09
|1.48
|ACTUAL ASSET TG
|TGAR11
|13.29%
|0.93
|1.43
|RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAIL
|RBVA11
|12.49%
|0.89
|1.4
Real estate receivables FIIs (CRIs)
|Background
|ticker
|DY 12 months
|P/VP
|Punctuation
|URCA PRIME INCOME
|URPR11
|19.25%
|1.08
|1.78
|REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES
|VSLH11
|16.07%
|0.9
|1.78
|HECTARE CE
|HCTR11
|16.67%
|0.96
|1.74
|RIO BRAVO CREDIT IMOBILIÁRIO HIGH GRADE
|RBHG11
|15.13%
|0.91
|1.66
|REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES
|CACR11
|16.18%
|1
|1.61
Fund of Fund FIIs
|Background
|ticker
|DY 12 months
|P/VP
|Punctuation
|MORE REAL ESTATE FOF
|MORE11
|12.60%
|0.76
|1.66
|XP SELECTION
|XPSF11
|11.72%
|0.82
|1.43
|ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZIL
|BPFF11
|11.57%
|0.83
|1.4
|BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOF
|BLMR11
|11.99%
|0.87
|1.38
|MAHOGANY FOF
|MGFF11
|11.01%
|0.8
|1.37
