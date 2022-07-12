Check out the cheapest and most profitable real estate funds on the market, according to Órama – Money Times

THE Órama Investimentos developed a tool to help investors monitor the investment industry real estate funds (FIIs).

Through the analysis of quantitative metrics, the ranking “Who’s cheap?” assigns a score to each FII, the higher the fund’s score compared to the others, the greater the potential for opportunity, says the brokerage.

In the first edition of the ranking, the real estate fund Rec Logistics (RELG11) computed the highest score (2.02). With dividend yield (DY), or dividend yieldof 12.61% in the last 12 months, the FII is managed by BRL Trust Investimentos.

Understand the metrics behind the grade

The grades are prepared from the DY of the last 12 months and the relationship between price and book value (P/VP). “We use the inverse of the P/VP ratio, in order to benefit those FIIs that have a discount on their quotas, that is, they are cheaper”, said Órama.

The dividend yield represents the return on dividends distributed to shareholders in the last 12 months. It is important to note that FIIs are required by law to distribute at least 95% of their half-year results to their shareholders.

The vast majority of funds adopt the monthly distribution policy of these amounts, which is an attraction for this type of product, which also has the income tax exemption about income.

The P/VP is the indicator that shows how much the share price traded on the stock exchange is in relation to the fund’s book value. If this number is greater than one, the FII share trades at a premium in relation to the “fair” value of its portfolio. Otherwise, the quota is traded at a discount.

There are several reasons for the market to trade shares at different prices than equity. Therefore, it is important to understand the rationale behind that value and the prospects for each fund, explained the broker.

The ranking is not an investment recommendation, says broker

Órama Investimentos highlights that the ranking “Who is cheap?” it is not an investment recommendation, but a quantitative tool based on the numbers of the last 12 months.

“In addition, the choice of investment in an FII must take into account the quality of the fund’s assets, the experience of the management team involved in the day-to-day of the FII and the perspectives for that portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario”, he said. .

Check out the highlights of the “Who’s Cheap?”

The ranking is divided into five segments: corporate slabs, logistics, shopping malls, hybrid, receivables and fund of funds

FIIs of corporate slabs

Background ticker DY 12 months P/VP Punctuation XP PROPERTIES XPPR11 12.43% 0.62 two REC INCOME REAL ESTATE RECT11 10.87% 0.6 1.82 GREEN TOWERS GTWR11 12.06% 0.73 1.65 BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICE FUND BRCR11 9.53% 0.59 1.61 AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGS AIEC11 11.29% 0.75 1.5

Logistics FIIs

Background ticker DY 12 months P/VP Punctuation REC LOGISTICS RELG11 12.61% 0.62 2.02 BLUEMACAW LOGISTICS BLMG11 13.16% 0.83 1.59 NEWPORT LOGISTICS NEWL11 11.77% 0.8 1.47 RBR LOG RBRL11 9.97% 0.79 1.25 LOGISTICS HOMELAND PATL11 9.22% 0.76 1.21

mall FIIs

Background ticker DY 12 months P/VP Punctuation HSI MALLS HSML11 8.69% 0.84 1.03 HEDGE BRASIL SHOPPING HGBS11 7.35% 0.8 0.92 VINCI SHOPPING CENTERS VISC11 7.79% 0.88 0.89 LEGATUS SHOPPINGS LASC11 7.13% 0.83 0.86 XP MALLS XPML11 7.88% 0.94 0.84

hybrid FIIs

Background ticker DY 12 months P/VP Punctuation TORDESILLAS EI TORD11 12.47% 0.62 2.01 SANTANDER RENTAL INCOME SARE11 10.70% 0.71 1.5 RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATE ARCT11 16.07% 1.09 1.48 ACTUAL ASSET TG TGAR11 13.29% 0.93 1.43 RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAIL RBVA11 12.49% 0.89 1.4

Real estate receivables FIIs (CRIs)

Background ticker DY 12 months P/VP Punctuation URCA PRIME INCOME URPR11 19.25% 1.08 1.78 REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES VSLH11 16.07% 0.9 1.78 HECTARE CE HCTR11 16.67% 0.96 1.74 RIO BRAVO CREDIT IMOBILIÁRIO HIGH GRADE RBHG11 15.13% 0.91 1.66 REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES CACR11 16.18% 1 1.61

Fund of Fund FIIs

Background ticker DY 12 months P/VP Punctuation MORE REAL ESTATE FOF MORE11 12.60% 0.76 1.66 XP SELECTION XPSF11 11.72% 0.82 1.43 ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZIL BPFF11 11.57% 0.83 1.4 BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOF BLMR11 11.99% 0.87 1.38 MAHOGANY FOF MGFF11 11.01% 0.8 1.37

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.