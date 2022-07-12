Check out the cheapest and most profitable real estate funds on the market, according to Órama – Money Times

Ifix Real Estate Funds
Broker creates ranking with real estate funds with the greatest opportunity potential (Image: Reproduction/Freepik)

THE Órama Investimentos developed a tool to help investors monitor the investment industry real estate funds (FIIs).

Through the analysis of quantitative metrics, the ranking “Who’s cheap?” assigns a score to each FII, the higher the fund’s score compared to the others, the greater the potential for opportunity, says the brokerage.

In the first edition of the ranking, the real estate fund Rec Logistics (RELG11) computed the highest score (2.02). With dividend yield (DY), or dividend yieldof 12.61% in the last 12 months, the FII is managed by BRL Trust Investimentos.

Understand the metrics behind the grade

The grades are prepared from the DY of the last 12 months and the relationship between price and book value (P/VP). “We use the inverse of the P/VP ratio, in order to benefit those FIIs that have a discount on their quotas, that is, they are cheaper”, said Órama.

The dividend yield represents the return on dividends distributed to shareholders in the last 12 months. It is important to note that FIIs are required by law to distribute at least 95% of their half-year results to their shareholders.

The vast majority of funds adopt the monthly distribution policy of these amounts, which is an attraction for this type of product, which also has the income tax exemption about income.

The P/VP is the indicator that shows how much the share price traded on the stock exchange is in relation to the fund’s book value. If this number is greater than one, the FII share trades at a premium in relation to the “fair” value of its portfolio. Otherwise, the quota is traded at a discount.

There are several reasons for the market to trade shares at different prices than equity. Therefore, it is important to understand the rationale behind that value and the prospects for each fund, explained the broker.

The ranking is not an investment recommendation, says broker

Órama Investimentos highlights that the ranking “Who is cheap?” it is not an investment recommendation, but a quantitative tool based on the numbers of the last 12 months.

“In addition, the choice of investment in an FII must take into account the quality of the fund’s assets, the experience of the management team involved in the day-to-day of the FII and the perspectives for that portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario”, he said. .

Check out the highlights of the “Who’s Cheap?”

The ranking is divided into five segments: corporate slabs, logistics, shopping malls, hybrid, receivables and fund of funds

FIIs of corporate slabs

BackgroundtickerDY 12 monthsP/VPPunctuation
XP PROPERTIESXPPR1112.43%0.62two
REC INCOME REAL ESTATERECT1110.87%0.61.82
GREEN TOWERSGTWR1112.06%0.731.65
BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICE FUNDBRCR119.53%0.591.61
AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGSAIEC1111.29%0.751.5

Logistics FIIs

BackgroundtickerDY 12 monthsP/VPPunctuation
REC LOGISTICSRELG1112.61%0.622.02
BLUEMACAW LOGISTICSBLMG1113.16%0.831.59
NEWPORT LOGISTICSNEWL1111.77%0.81.47
RBR LOGRBRL119.97%0.791.25
LOGISTICS HOMELANDPATL119.22%0.761.21

mall FIIs

BackgroundtickerDY 12 monthsP/VPPunctuation
HSI MALLSHSML118.69%0.841.03
HEDGE BRASIL SHOPPINGHGBS117.35%0.80.92
VINCI SHOPPING CENTERSVISC117.79%0.880.89
LEGATUS SHOPPINGSLASC117.13%0.830.86
XP MALLSXPML117.88%0.940.84

hybrid FIIs

BackgroundtickerDY 12 monthsP/VPPunctuation
TORDESILLAS EITORD1112.47%0.622.01
SANTANDER RENTAL INCOMESARE1110.70%0.711.5
RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATEARCT1116.07%1.091.48
ACTUAL ASSET TGTGAR1113.29%0.931.43
RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAILRBVA1112.49%0.891.4

Real estate receivables FIIs (CRIs)

BackgroundtickerDY 12 monthsP/VPPunctuation
URCA PRIME INCOMEURPR1119.25%1.081.78
REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLESVSLH1116.07%0.91.78
HECTARE CEHCTR1116.67%0.961.74
RIO BRAVO CREDIT IMOBILIÁRIO HIGH GRADERBHG1115.13%0.911.66
REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLESCACR1116.18%11.61

Fund of Fund FIIs

BackgroundtickerDY 12 monthsP/VPPunctuation
MORE REAL ESTATE FOFMORE1112.60%0.761.66
XP SELECTIONXPSF1111.72%0.821.43
ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZILBPFF1111.57%0.831.4
BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOFBLMR1111.99%0.871.38
MAHOGANY FOFMGFF1111.01%0.81.37

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

