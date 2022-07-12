check out the first images made by the space telescope

posted 7/12/2022 11:41 / updated 7/12/2022 12:50



Image of the Carina Nebula captured by NASA’s James Webb Telescope – (credit: NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI)

NASA, the space agency of the United States, released, on the morning of this Tuesday (12/7), new images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. Launched into space on December 25 of last year, in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), the equipment cost US$ 10 billion. The images revealed on Tuesday show the Carina and Southern Ring Nebulae; the exoplanet WASP-96b; Stephen’s Quintet; and the deep field of the universe, the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723.

































carina nebula

Known as one of the largest and brightest in the sky, the Carina Nebula is a stellar nursery, as stars are born among the clouds and tufts. It is located 7,500 light-years from Earth.

The landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” dotted with bright stars is actually the edge of a young, nearby star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by James Webb, this image reveals, for the first time, previously invisible areas of star birth.

Called the Cosmic Cliffs, Webb’s seemingly three-dimensional image looks like craggy mountains on a moonlit night. It’s actually the edge of the gigantic gas cavity within NGC 3324, and the highest “peaks” in this image are about seven light-years high. “The cavernous area was carved into the nebula by intense ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds from extremely massive, hot young stars located in the center of the bubble, above the area shown in this image,” NASA says.

Southern Ring Nebula

The Southern Ring Nebula is an expanding shell of gas from a binary star system where a star has lost its gaseous envelope and turned into a white dwarf, glowing embers of stars that have burned up all their hydrogen fuel. About 95% of all stars will eventually become white dwarfs, even the Sun.

The darkest star at the center of the image has been sending rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions. According to NASA, James Webb has revealed, for the first time, that this star is shrouded in dust.

Two cameras aboard Webb captured the most recent image of this planetary nebula, cataloged as NGC 3132, and informally known as the Southern Ring Nebula. It is approximately 2,500 light-years away.

Webb will allow astronomers to dig into much more detail about planetary nebulae like this one — clouds of gas and dust spewed out by dying stars. “Understanding which molecules are present and where they are in the layers of gas and dust will help researchers refine their knowledge of these objects,” says NASA.

Spectrum of the exoplanet WASP-96b

WASP-96b is one of more than 5,000 confirmed exoplanets in the Milky Way. Located about 1,150 light-years away in the constellation Phoenix in the southern sky, it represents a type of gas giant that has no direct analogue in our solar system. With a mass less than half that of Jupiter and a diameter 1.2 times greater, WASP-96 b is much more swollen than any planet orbiting our Sun. And with a temperature of over 537°C, it’s significantly warmer. WASP-96 b orbits extremely close to its Sun-like star, just one-ninth the distance between Mercury and the Sun, completing a circuit every three and a half Earth days.

James Webb captured the distinctive signature of water, with evidence of clouds and haze, in the atmosphere around a hot, bloated gas giant planet orbiting a distant Sun-like star.

The observation, which reveals the presence of specific gas molecules based on small decreases in the color-precise brightness of light, is the most detailed to date, demonstrating Webb’s unprecedented ability to analyze atmospheres hundreds of light-years away. .

While the Hubble Space Telescope has analyzed several exoplanet atmospheres over the past two decades, capturing the first clear detection of water in 2013, Webb’s immediate and more detailed observation marks a giant leap in the quest to characterize potentially habitable planets beyond Earth.

Stephen’s Quintet

Located 290 million light-years away, Stephan’s Quintet is a visual grouping of five galaxies, in which they have been interacting with each other for millions of years and creating structures full of cosmic activity. This massive mosaic is Webb’s largest image to date, covering about a fifth of the Moon’s diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is built from nearly 1,000 separate image files. “The Webb information provides new insights into how galactic interactions may have driven the evolution of galaxies in the early universe,” says NASA.

With its powerful infrared vision and extremely high spatial resolution, Webb shows never-before-seen details in this group of galaxies. Glittering clusters of millions of young stars and stellar regions of new star births grace the picture. Tails of gas, dust and stars are being pulled from various galaxies due to gravitational interactions. Most dramatically, Webb captures huge shock waves as one of the galaxies, NGC 7318B, passes through the cluster.

Deep field of the universe



James Webb has produced the deepest, sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is packed with detail.

Thousands of galaxies — including the faintest objects ever seen in the infrared — appeared in Webb’s vision for the first time. This slice of the vast universe covers a piece of sky roughly the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground.

You can watch the full broadcast below: