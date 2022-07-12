Check out the results of Quina 5894 and Lotofácil 2569 this Monday (11/7)

posted on 07/11/2022 20:01 / updated on 07/11/2022 20:31



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on Monday night (7/11), four lotteries: contests 5894 from Quina, 2569 from Lotofácil, 2337 from Lotomania and 268 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

















Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 2.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 12-37-47-59-77.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 5 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6

Column 2: 5

Column 3: 4

Column 4: 5

Column 5: 3

Column 6: 8

Column 7: 6

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 6.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-04-06-15-17-20-23-28-30-37-59-70-72-82-83-84-85-88-90-93.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-05-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.





