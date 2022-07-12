Check out the results of Quina 5894 and Lotofácil 2569 this Monday (11/7)

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Check out the results of Quina 5894 and Lotofácil 2569 this Monday (11/7) 0 Views

posted on 07/11/2022 20:01 / updated on 07/11/2022 20:31

(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)


(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on Monday night (7/11), four lotteries: contests 5894 from Quina, 2569 from Lotofácil, 2337 from Lotomania and 268 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | MONDAY, JULY 11
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • SUPER SEVEN | MONDAY, JULY 11
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOMANIA | MONDAY, JULY 11
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOFÁCIL | MONDAY, JULY 11
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 2.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 12-37-47-59-77.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 5 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6
Column 2: 5
Column 3: 4
Column 4: 5
Column 5: 3
Column 6: 8
Column 7: 6

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 6.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-04-06-15-17-20-23-28-30-37-59-70-72-82-83-84-85-88-90-93.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-05-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Well in Campo de Frade goes into operation and increases company production by 45% – Money Times

Production from the new well doubles the volume of Campo de Frade and increases PetroRio’s …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved