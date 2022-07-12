child actor is “Unrecognizable” currently

Otávio, from the soap opera Da Cor do Pecado, is very different these days

The soap opera The color of sin was a great success of the Globo network, and on the air for the first time, in January 2004, made the station’s audience soar. Well, 17 years have passed and now some characters are very different, as is the case of the character Otávio, son of Giovanna Antonelli in the plot.

In Dar Cor do Pecado, Felipe Latgé was a child who had problems raised by Giovanna Antonelli. The actor at the time was only 9 years old, but even so he was nominated for the Contigo Award in 2005, in the category of Best Child Actor, according to IMDB. Actor Felipe is very different these days. Check out how he is currently:

Actor did not pursue an acting career

By the way, after the success of Dar Cor do Pecado, Felipe Latgé also acted in the cinema, with the film, Sexo com Amor? directed by Wolf Maya. However, but after that he decided not to work as an actor anymore.

That’s when he awoke his interest in studying Advertising and according to Felipe’s Linkedin profile, he currently works as Art Director at the BFerraz agency.

In fact, after the rerun of Dar Cor do Pecado in 2020, the actor who played Otávio gained prominence on social media for having used a “rich boy” appearance meme, which Otávio had in the soap opera Da Cor do Pecado. “Why are you using my photo brother,” Felipe Latgé said on Twitter.

Rodrigo Bocardi, after leaving Globo, leaves the country and confirms: “I got a new place to work” “What an ugly thing”, Sonia Abrão detonates what Simaria did: “She thinks she has the right to have a star attack” “I can’t stand Sasha”, Beth Szafir scolds her own granddaughter, is punished and revolts with exposed truth

For those who don’t remember, Otávio was the son of Bárbara (Giovanna Antonelli) and Kaike (Tuca Andrada), however, the child was raised as the son of Paco Lambertini (Reynaldo Gianecchini) and was quite “pampered”, which left him lonely and having trouble making friends.