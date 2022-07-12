China announces discovery of a new subvariant of Omicron

Health officials in Shanghai, China, announced on Sunday, 10, that they have discovered a new subvariant of Omicron BA.5.2.1. According to Reuters news agency, the new subvariant was discovered in a case of covid-19 identified on July 8 in the Pudong financial district and was linked to a case from abroad.

The new subvariant appears as Shanghai has just emerged from a two-month lockdown, which was part of China’s zero-tolerance policy against Covid.

Credit: Derek Yung/istockChina announces discovery of a new subvariant of Omicron

Restrictions in the country’s financial center, however, still continue, in addition to mass testing to try to stop the virus.

On Sunday, the city reported 69 new infections, the highest daily number since late May and up from 57 the day before. Cases rose sharply after a period of little or no trace of the virus, where officials declared victory over Covid and praised the way they handled the crisis.

Subvariant has accelerated transmission

The Omicron subvariant called BA.5 is the most transmissible subvariant so far and has become the dominant version circulating in much of the world. It also has an enhanced ability to escape the protection of vaccines, yet vaccination is still effective in preventing serious illness or death.