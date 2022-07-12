Chris Hemsworth posts cute click with his daughter on the set of Thor 4

the star Chris Hemsworth used the Instagram to publish a cute behind-the-scenes record of Thor: Love and Thunder. In the picture, he appears hugging his daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, only 10 years old. The girl worked with her father in the production, as she plays the daughter of the villain Gorr, the Caniceiro of the Gods (Christian Bale). Check out the post below.

“Here are two pictures of me with my daughter. One was her first time on set, 11 years ago. The other is from the latest Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favorite superhero.”wrote Hemsworth.

In his new movie, Thor (Hemsworth) goes through a midlife crisis in his 1500s. In his journey of self-knowledge, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Caniceiro of the Gods (Ballet).

The film also stars Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander. Thor: Love and Thunder It is already showing in cinemas.

