Cintia Dicker and Pedro Scooby announce pregnancy with their first child

Cintia Dicker, Pedro Scooby’s wife, announced on social media that she is expecting her first child with the surfer. The news was disclosed through an advertising video by Lojas Americanas, in which the model caresses her belly and asks Scooby to buy items such as diapers, pacifiers and bottles.

“May this phase arrive full of love and health”, wrote Cintia in the caption of the publication.

Fans and friends celebrated the couple’s first pregnancy in the comments. “‘Let’s go!’ I love you”, wrote Paulo André, Scooby’s former confinement colleague on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). “Man, very good! Very happy for you”, said Eliezer, who also participated in the reality show.

“Auntie is very anxious. It’s been years asking for a ‘baby'”, commented the skater Leticia Bufoni. Promoter Carol Sampaio also celebrated the news. “I love you so, so, so much! Congratulations! So happy for you.”

Pedro Scooby is already the father of Dom, 10 years old, and Bem and Liz, 6 years old. The three children are the result of the marriage between the athlete and actress Luana Piovani.

splash contacted Pedro Scooby’s press office, who confirmed the news. splash also tries to contact Cintia’s press office. As soon as there is a return, the grade will be updated.