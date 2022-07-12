Ciro participates in a meeting of the PDT benches and highlights the massive presence of deputies

The pre-candidate for president Ciro Gomes participates this Monday, 11, in the meeting of the federal and state benches of the PDT, which tries to reach a consensus regarding the choice of the name of the party that will dispute the Palace of Abolition. The meeting takes place behind closed doors, with the press being allowed to enter only for photographic records. On the occasion, Ciro highlighted the massive presence of federal and state deputy from the acronym. “And say that the entire federal and state bench is there.”

The objective of the moment is also to present to parliamentarians the path taken during the pedestrian pre-campaign so far, marked by a strong split both within the PDT and in the governing alliance.

Part of the PDT bench of 13 deputies in the Legislative Assembly of Ceará defended an Izolda candidacy in an open letter released last Saturday, 9. The president of the Legislative Assembly, Evandro Leitão, did not sign the document because he was also a pre-candidate. He runs on the outside in the dispute, with federal deputy Mauro Filho.

Antonio Granja; Sérgio Aguiar, close to Domingos Filho, Queiroz Filho, an ally of Roberto Cláudio; Guilherme Landim, whom Ciro often praises at public events, and Marcos Sobreira did not sign the manifesto.

The understanding in government sectors is that the dynamic was politically exhausting as governor Izolda Cela and former mayor Roberto Cláudio took the center of the process, with supporters on each side in a tune of criticism and heated fights.

“We are exactly going to present to all the comrades of the federal and state benches how the process was so far, right? In an attempt to unify around a single candidacy”, he explained this Sunday to the THE PEOPLE André Figueiredo, federal deputy and president of the PDT in Ceará.

Conversations within the PDT and with the other allies are running towards the 18th, when there will be the labor meeting in which it is intended, finally, to say who will be in the race.

Figueiredo works to reach a consensus on the name. “If a consensual position is not possible, statutorily the regional directory has the power to remove the indicative of who will be the candidate so that we can take it to the convention”, said Figueiredo.

“Whether we’re going to achieve a unified position or not, it’s the course of this next week that will determine that, right? We’re going to fight for it, but I don’t know if we’ll make it”, he adds, aware of the difficulties posed.

Ciro Gomes believes that public opinion, measured by polling the intention to vote, would play a crucial role in the choice. Izolda, on the other hand, argues that polls only capture the portrait of a moment to three months before an election. She put the maintenance of the alliance in the foreground, in order to say that it aggregates more parties than Roberto Cláudio, with the PT, the MDB and the PP.

The crisis reached its apex with the public disagreement between Ciro and former governor Camilo Santana (PT) last week. The pedestrian said he did not know if the PT was still an ally, in addition to suggesting that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would have already assured him of commanding a ministry in the event of a third government.

That was when Camilo published a note in which he openly defended the possibility that his former deputy governor could run for re-election, for him a “question of justice”. It was the first time that the PT member clearly shared his preference for the pedestrian. He has worked intensely to make the name of the ally viable.

with information from reporter Filipe Pereira

