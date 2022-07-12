Cleaning profession leads generation of job vacancies in the country

posted on 07/11/2022 17:01



(credit: Marcello Casal/Agência Brasil)

Services is the sector that opened the most jobs in the last 12 months until May 2022, according to data from the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). The cleaning professions, followed by administrative assistants lead with the largest number of vacancies generated in the country, with 163,459 and 122,511, respectively. The exclusive survey was carried out at the request of the portal g1using data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (CAGED).

The survey listed the 10 professions that most generated formal jobs in Brazil. After cleaning and administrative assistant, the list is made up of retail salesman, production line feeder, office assistant, construction worker, construction worker, store and market attendant, food service assistant, cafeteria attendant and truck driver.

The survey also pointed to the ranking of the professions with the highest percentage expansion in the number of vacancies. Logistics assistant, waiter, stockist, business analyst, child development assistant, food service assistant, hotel waiter, shoe making worker, cafeteria attendant and store and market attendant were the occupations that stood out the most in the last twelve months.