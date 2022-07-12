comedian is banned from making a bigoted joke in CE

The MPCE (Public Prosecutor of the State of Ceará) today filed a public civil action to prohibit comedian Leo Lins, 39, from making bigoted jokes in the state after the controversial quote about a child with hydrocephalus. The measure was requested by the 4th Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities after learning about the artist’s concerts in Ceará.

“The ACP aims to prevent the comedian from continuing to make prejudiced jokes against people with disabilities, the elderly and other minorities. Lins has a show scheduled in Fortaleza on the 30th of July,” the statement said.

The comedian will have to pay a fine of R$ 20,000 if he makes any disrespectful mention of any minorities that may be mentioned during the show in the city of Fortaleza.

“Installed after representation by the Brazilian Bar Association, Ceará section, the MPCE action also asks that the Justice determine the imposition of a fine in the amount of R$ 20 thousand for each disrespectful mention of any minorities that may be made during the show”, informed the Public Ministry of Ceará.

The agency said it decided to file the lawsuit after becoming aware of videos with the comedian making prejudiced jokes about Northeasterners, children with hydrocephalus, deaf people and people suffering from Parkinson’s disease and stuttering. They reinforced that Brazil is a signatory country of the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“Article 4 of the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities establishes that the States Parties – which includes Brazil – are committed to ensuring and promoting the full exercise of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of all persons with disabilities , without any discrimination on the grounds of their disability. In view of this, the nations that have incorporated the convention with constitutional status must commit themselves to taking all measures to eliminate discrimination based on disability, on the part of any person, organization or private company “, highlighted the MPCE.

splash looked for the comedian to comment on the action, but there was still no response. The space remains open.

SBT resignation

Leo Lins was fired from SBT last Monday (4th), after a video making fun of Telethon and a child from the Northeast with hydrocephalus went viral on social media.

“I think the Telethon is really cool, because they help children with different types of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The good side is that the only place in the city where there is water is his head. family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws the water for his son and they are all happy”, declared Leo Lins to the public.

The Brazilian Bar Association Section of Ceará even sent a representation to the Public Ministry demanding action against the comedian’s statements.

Faced with the repercussion of the case, the comedian gained support from presenter Danilo Gentili, from “The Noite”, and posted a video on social networks remembering the day of his visit to the AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children).