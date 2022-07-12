Congress approves basic text of the 2023 LDO, after removing an excerpt that made the rapporteur’s amendments binding

The National Congress approved, this Tuesday (12), the basic text (PLN 5/2022) of the 2023 Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which determines the goals and priorities for public spending and offers the parameters for the preparation of the budget bill for next year. The score was 324 votes in favor against 110, in the Chamber of Deputies, and 46 votes against 23, in the Federal Senate.

Parliamentarians now analyze the highlights presented by the benches to modify the approved text. There are nine highlights on the table.

Initially, the report of the rapporteur, Senator Marcos do Val (Podes-ES), foresaw the “compulsory execution” of the rapporteur amendments − technically referred to by the heading RP 9, but which became known as “secret budget”, due to the low transparency on authorship, among parliamentarians, of the indications for the allocation of resources.

But, amid the controversy of the device, the rapporteur backed off and announced, during the joint session on Monday (11), that he would remove the passage from the final version of the text. These amendments add up to BRL 16.5 billion in this year’s Budget, but could reach BRL 19 billion in 2023. The retreat irritated members of the “centrão”, who were trying to replace the device in the text minutes before the beginning of the session.

The movement took place after the negative repercussion of an interview in which the congressman says he received R$ 50 billion in amendments to Espírito Santo as “gratitude” for the support given to the election of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) for the presidency of the Federal Senate. in 2021.

The rapporteur’s statement led Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) to file a crime report with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against Pacheco and Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) for alleged active corruption, and Marcos do Val for alleged practice of passive corruption. Vieira also filed for representation against the three colleagues at the Ethics Council of the Federal Senate for breach of parliamentary decorum.

Rapporteur amendments are made by the deputy or senator who, in a given year, was chosen to produce the final opinion on the Budget – the so-called general rapporteur.

Although signed by the rapporteur, they represent suggestions made by several parliamentarians, negotiated during the course of the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA). But the fingerprints of the original authors of the orders are currently not trackable.

Currently, individual parliamentary amendments and state bench amendments are already mandatory, as established by current legislation. But, unlike the others, the rapporteur’s amendments do not usually respect the proportionality of forces in the National Congress.

If congressmen had advanced with the imposition of the rapporteur’s amendments (RP 9), the president-elect for the next four years could only apply contingency to the transfers of this item if he made a cut in the same proportion on all discretionary expenses – those in which, when contrary to the case of mandatory, the public manager has more freedom of allocation and which today correspond to less than 10% of the budget.

In practice, imposition would further reduce the Executive Branch’s room for maneuver with discretionary expenditures, impacting public policies defended by the next president who takes office from January 2023 onwards.

The substitute authored by Marcos do Val, approved by the National Congress, also divides the power currently concentrated in the figure of the general rapporteur for the Budget. According to the text, the indications of the RP 9 are now shared with the chairman of the Joint Budget Committee (CMO).

According to the rules of the National Congress, the budget report is alternated between a deputy and a senator each year, as well as the CMO presidency. When a senator presides over the collegiate, the rapporteurship is with a deputy, and vice versa.

This year, the rapporteurship is with Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). In other words, if the old rule were maintained, he would have control over the decision on the allocation of RP 9. The president of the collegiate is Deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA), ally of Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber.

In practice, the new rules would allow some access to Arthur Lira on the decision on the allocation of resources from the rapporteur’s amendments in the 2023 Budget.

Behind the scenes, there is an assessment that Lira could use such a position in her quest for another term at the helm of the legislative house starting next year.

During the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the rapporteur’s amendments became the main instrument of negotiation between the Planalto Palace and the National Congress. The device, however, is the target of criticism by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who today leads the polls.

Controversy

Parliamentarians from several parties criticized the rapporteur’s amendments, considering that there is a lack of transparency and isonomy in the distribution of resources among parliamentarians.

There were also allegations that the RP 9 would be used to influence congressional votes or have links to corruption schemes.

“There are examples of municipalities that receive funds for health that are much greater than the execution and service capacity”, denounced Deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS).

“Only parliamentarians who work in exchange for voting receive resources from the rapporteur’s amendments”, said deputy Rogério Correia (PT-MG).

The president of the Mixed Budget Commission, deputy Celso Sabino (União-PA), denied that the rapporteur’s amendments are secret.

“The commission already contains all the indications and destination of resources. The nomination will necessarily include the name of the parliamentarian, even if it is a representative of civil society”, he argued.

Deputy Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA) defended the rapporteur’s amendments as a means of increasing resources for municipalities. “If we need more resources for roads, who knows the reality better than the deputies who are every week at the bases where we are voted on?”, he asked.

other points

The rapporteur Marcos do Val, former police officer, also included in his opinion the authorization for salary recomposition and the restructuring of the careers of the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, Penitentiary Police, in addition to the Civil and Military Police and the Fire Department of the District Federal.

The effectiveness of the measures will depend on their inclusion in the 2023 Budget Law Project and on proof of budget availability and compatibility with the limits established by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

The rapporteur also prohibited the contingency of funds in 19 areas, which will make the task of the next commander of the Executive Branch more difficult if he needs to reallocate resources. The sectors protected by the device would be education, science and technology, digital inclusion, sports, defense of children and the elderly, demarcation of indigenous lands, public security, investments by the Armed Forces, rural insurance, animal health, infrastructure, basic sanitation, monitoring of climate change and combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The approved text estimates a primary deficit of BRL 65.9 billion for next year and a value of BRL 1,294 for the minimum wage – which means readjusting for inflation without real gain.

(with Chamber Agency)

