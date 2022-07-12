Congress Approves Basic Text of the Law Establishing Guidelines for the 2023 Budget | Policy

The National Congress approved this Tuesday (12) the basic text of the 2023 Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) project. Now, deputies and senators will analyze the highlights (change proposals) to the project.

The LDO establishes the guidelines for preparing the Budget for the next year, including the forecasts of income and expenses and the fiscal target. The 2023 Budget proposal, which contains the amounts themselves, must be sent by the government for consideration by Congress by August 31.

The text approved this Tuesday brings a controversy: it foresees the increase of the power of the Chamber in the indications of amendments of the so-called “secret budget”.

Watch Miriam Leitão’s comment on the “secret budget”:

‘They shouldn’t even exist’, says Miriam Leitão about amendments and ‘secret budget’

According to the text, the indications of the rapporteur’s amendments are now divided between the chairman of the Joint Budget Committee (CMO) and the general rapporteur for the Budget. Currently, the signature of the “secret budget” amendments is done only by the rapporteur-general.

The official speech in favor of the change is that the division with the president of the CMO will reduce the concentration of power in a single parliamentarian.

But privately, congressmen and congressional technicians claim that this is an attempt to maintain the influence of the Chamber of Deputiesand, consequently, of the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on the rapporteur’s amendments.

According to congressional rules, the budget report is rotated, each year, between a deputy and a senator, as well as the CMO presidency. This year, the budget report is the responsibility of a senator, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI).

The president of the CMO is currently deputy Celso Sabino (União-PA), close to Lira (PP-AL), who in turn is an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro.

If Congress passes the LDO with this innovation, Sabino will also have to sign the nominations. The execution of the approvals of these amendments must follow the order of priority established by Sabino e Castro.

Initially, the report of the rapporteur, senator Marcos do Val (Podes-ES), provided for the “compulsory execution” of the rapporteur’s amendments. However, he announced in plenary, this Monday (11), that he would withdraw the passage.

The retreat occurred after negative repercussions from an interview in which Marcos do Val claims to have received R$50 million in amendments to Espírito Santo as “gratitude” for the support given to Rodrigo Pacheco in the election for the presidency of the Senate in 2021.

Alessandro Vieira criticizes Pacheco on the issue of ‘secret budget’: ‘There is no isonomic treatment’

Currently, the Constitution already guarantees that individual and bench amendments must be paid. The latter, however, follow criteria of equal division between parliamentarians or according to the size of state benches.

The rapporteur’s amendments, on the other hand, are criticized by specialists and technicians mainly for not following clear division rules — often favoring government allies during votes.

In addition, the names of parliamentarians who make the nominations are not necessarily disclosed.

According to the report, the value of the rapporteur’s amendments will be the sum of the individual and bench amendments – which, according to congressional technicians, it should reach the figure of R$ 19 billion in 2023. This is the ceiling provided by law and, therefore, could not be exceeded.

The rapporteur included in the opinion the authorization for salary recomposition and restructuring of the careers of the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, Penitentiary Police, in addition to the Civil and Military Police and the DF fire department.

After promising a readjustment to public security careers this year, President Jair Bolsonaro went back and the salary recomposition did not come out.

According to the report, the readjustment and restructuring of careers will be possible if budget availability and compatibility with the limits provided for in the Fiscal Responsibility Law are proven.

To effect the readjustment, however, the recomposition and restructuring of careers must be included in the 2023 Budget Law Project.

Technicians in the budget area of ​​Congress are also concerned about the so-called “special transfers” — a type of transfer of individual amendments made directly from the Union to states and municipalities without the need for agreements or discrimination rules for the transfer. They were nicknamed by these same technicians as “pix splicing”.

This type of transfer is already provided for in the Constitution, but Do Val determined in his report that the Union make the transfers until the end of June 2023, “so that they can be applied by the receiving entity in the same year”.

A lock included in the report is the provision that the beneficiary entity – city hall or state government – communicates to the respective Legislative Power, within 30 days, the value of the resource received and how the money will be applied.

In the opinion of these technicians, special transfers further aggravate the dispersion of resources without control throughout the national territory and the government should be the main interested in preventing these transfers in this way.

Minimum wage, GDP and fiscal deficit

The LDO estimates a primary deficit of BRL 65.9 billion for 2023 and a minimum wage of BRL 1,294. For 2024, the expected minimum wage is R$1,337 and, for 2025, R$1,378.

Currently, the value is R$ 1,212. The project also provides growth projections of 2.5% for GDP in each of the next three years.

According to the project, the expectation of continued growth includes the “improvement of labor market conditions, with the continued recovery of employment, both in formal and informal positions, which is reflected in the projection presented for annual growth in employment and expansion of the nominal wage bill”.

For Do Val, in the vote on the Budget Law next year, Congress may change the inflation correction index using a projection of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) higher than the one sent by the Executive.

The report recalls that the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatórios, among other things, changed the rules for correcting the spending ceiling, now, the calculation will use the inflationary variation between January and December, no longer between July and June.

“For this reason, the substitute provides that the National Congress [durante a votação da lei orçamentária] may use the most up-to-date projection for the index, without this measure being restricted to the use of the projection to be informed by the Executive Power on November 22”, he wrote.