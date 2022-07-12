Congress extends single ICMS tax rate on fuels

Measure undoes the granting of tax credit on the purchase of diesel, biodiesel, cooking gas and aviation kerosene for own use

The president of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), extended MP (Provisional Measure) 1,118 for 60 days, which defined the single rate of ICMS on fuelseven if operations start abroad”.

The text also zeroed Pis/Cofins rates on fuels. Here’s the intact (53 KB) of the extension, published this Monday (11.Jul.2022) in Official Diary of the Union.

The PM (intact – 66 KB) removed from the law the possibility of accounting for tax credits in the sale of diesel, biodiesel, cooking gas and aviation kerosene to the final buyer.

The text came into force on May 18. At the time, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic said that the measure “explains the benefits applicable to producers and resellers of the products referred to” – exemption from the collection of Pis and Cofins.

According to the agency, the MP “does not cause tax impact”, as the original wording of the law had provoked “juridical insecurity”, inhibiting companies from seeking tax credit.

The government declared that the measure “consolidates and clarifies the legislation” about the subject. The secretariat argued that sales made with a zero rate guarantee the maintenance of credits linked to these operations only by sellers.

With information from the Senate Agency.

