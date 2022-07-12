Congress holds minute of silence for PT member murdered in Foz do Iguaçu

07/11/2022 – 17:57

• Updated on 07/11/2022 – 18:06

Elaine Menke/House of Representatives Deputy Afonso Florence requested the tribute

The Plenary of the National Congress held 1 minute of silence this Monday (11) in honor of Marcelo Arruda, PT treasurer and municipal guard murdered in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) at dawn on Sunday (10). Arruda celebrated his 50th birthday with tributes to the PT and former president Lula and had the party invaded by the Bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho, who is a federal criminal police officer. The attacker was also shot and is hospitalized.

The president of Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), offered solidarity to Marcelo Arruda’s family and stated that the episode is a barbaric crime. “The images are shocking, disgusting. It is more than demonstrated that we cannot surrender to hatred and violence in politics or in any field of our life”, he said.

Pacheco highlighted that it is the role of political leaders and security forces to contain the wave of intolerance and prejudice.

political crime

The tribute was requested by deputy Afonso Florence (PT-BA), for whom Arruda was the victim of a political crime. “It is a citizen who was at your house, on your birthday, with the theme of your choice. That is an unquestionable prerogative,” he said.

Florence highlighted that the minute of silence demonstrates that the House does not agree with political violence. “May this minute of silence also represent a political demonstration by this House so that political violence is stopped immediately and that episodes like this do not happen again under any circumstances,” she said.

Reporting – Carol Siqueira

Editing – Pierre Triboli