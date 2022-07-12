Congress meets to define the VALUE of the new MINIMUM WAGE

O Congress meets to set the value of new minimum wage. The salary adjustment was proposed in a project that tries to change the Budget Guidelines Law of 2022. The LDO provides for a minimum of BRL 1,294 and a deficit of R$ 65.9 billion in 2023. The measure tries to change the Scientific and Technological Development Fund (FNDCT).

O text sent to the National Congress proposes, among other changes, for the proceeds destined for the fund, that the Public Ministry no longer has the power to promote the limit of the commitment of the financial movement, if it is certain at the end of a two-month period that the realization of the revenue does not reach the stipulated goals.

Congress discusses salary increase

THE proposed measure by the Executive he adds The FNDCT income from financial investments the reversal of annual financial balances that were not used up to the end of the year verified in the annual balance sheet; in addition to income from investments in investment funds and participation in the capital of innovative companies.

THE Budget Guidelines Law leads to the elaboration and execution of Executive expenditures. In this way, the law acts as a basis for the implementation of the Annual Budget Law which stipulates the budgets of the Union, a law that estimates government spending.

The budget bill of 2023 was sent to Congress in April, in the text the proposal of the minimum wage for the next year is BRL 1,294. The proposed increase means BRL 82 more than the current value of the floor, this being BRL 1,212. The readjustment would mean a correction of 6.7%, lower than the double-digit inflation percentage of the last 12 months, 11.3%.

Value of the new minimum wage

Still under discussion is the salary readjustment for federal employees. The final report of the Budget Guidelines Law project, which was presented by Senator Marcos do Val (Podes-ES), rapporteur of the proposal, on the 27th of June, allows the adjustment of the salary of police officers in the Federal District.

It is also proposed, rules for the rapporteur’s amendments and the forecast of a salary adjustment for federal and DF police officers. For other public servants, the text does not contain any citation. The proposal is still being processed in Parliament, the de may undergo further amendments.