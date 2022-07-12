Congress postpones LDO vote after rapporteur withdraws proposal that requires payment of ‘secret budget’

The expectation is that the discussion will resume this Tuesday, 12, after a meeting of leaders

the president of federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), suspended the session of National Congress this Monday, 11th, and postponed the vote on the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO). The decision, which divided the plenary, comes after the rapporteur of the text, senator Marcos do Val (Pode-ES), suppress the impositional nature of the amendments to RT-9, also called amendments by the rapporteur or “Secret Budget”. With the change, the deputies and senators defended more time for the presentation of new highlights and discussion of the text, which stimulated debate and led to the suspension of the session. The idea is that the leaders of the Chamber and the Senate meet in the next few hours and seek a procedural agreement, with a new joint session scheduled to take place this Tuesday, 12, from 10 am. “I only ask that you dedicate yourself to the possibility of composition, because I see that everyone agrees with the LDO’s appreciation, although I may disagree on some points”, mentioned Rodrigo Pacheco, shortly before suspending the session.

The existence of this secret budget, which this year amounts to R$ 16.5 billion in resources, is the subject of many disagreements in the National Congress. On the one hand, part of the congressmen claim that these amendments should not even exist, alleging a lack of transparency. “Who wants to take resources to their state what. Another huge RP-9 scandal is about to erupt. [..] It’s time for the Senate to show respect, let’s put a definitive stop to amendments by the rapporteur. This is a scandal”, said Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), while other politicians defended the process. “If there is one thing that there is not in relation to the Budget, it is the lack of transparency. There is transparency in the process, in its origin, and in its destination”, concluded Senator Marcos Rogério.