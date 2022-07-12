Conrado and Aleksandro’s bus was at 109 km/h, says police – Notícias

A report by the Scientific Police reveals that the bus accident that involved the countryman duo Conrad & Aleksandro, in May, happened after a tire burst, while the vehicle was traveling at 109 km/h — far above the 80 km/h limit of the track. The document, with more than 80 pages, was sent this Monday (11) to the Civil Police.

On May 5, the bus overturned on the Régis Bittencourt highway, in Miracatu, in the interior of São Paulo, causing the death of Aleksandro and five other professionals who work for the sertanejos.

The duo’s vehicle had left Tijucas do Sul, in Paraná, and was bound for the city of São Pedro, in São Paulo, where the musicians would perform one more show.





As the expert report also pointed out, there was no hole in the stretch where the accident took place. The Civil Police will still request a complementary report to clarify whether the speed at which the bus was was decisive for the tire to burst.

“Depending on this answer, we will come to a conclusion whether or not the driver will be indicted for the crime of manslaughter in the direction of a motor vehicle”, said delegate Carlos Eduardo Vieira Ceroni, of the DIG (Delegation of General Investigations) of Registro, responsible for the investigation.



