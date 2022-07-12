Conrado saw the moment of Aleksandro’s death in a serious bus accident

Singer João Vitor Moreira Soares, known as Conrado, spoke about the serious bus accident he suffered in May of this year. The artist, who left the Hospital Regional de Registro, in São Paulo, after 46 days in hospital, told how he found out about the death of his partner, Aleksandro.

“My mother was on the side and I said to her: ‘what a pity, I lost Aleksandro’. She said: ‘but how do you know?’. I said: ‘at the time of the accident I was conscious and I listened’”, he said, in an interview with Fantástico, this Sunday (10/7).

“I remember I got on the bus, put my phone on charge and went to sleep. I managed to hold on to a board I had. There I think it was essential for me not to get off the bus, not to be thrown. I got really stuck, kind of with that part of my back sticking out of the bus,” he added.

On May 7 of this year, the bus of the countryman duo had an accident on the Régis Bittencourt highway, in São Paulo, and left six dead – including vocalist Aleksandro and guitarist Wisley Novaes. The duo left Tijucas do Sul, in Paraná, after a show, and went to São Pedro, in the interior of São Paulo, where they would make a new presentation. The driver lost control of the bus after one of the front tires burst.

Conrado was hospitalized for about a month and a half at the Hospital Regional de Registro, in São Paulo. In the meantime, he underwent three surgeries.

