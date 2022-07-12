contract signed by an illiterate can be voided. Understand

The Mason Glove case has new chapters daily. But an old question still hangs in the air: if an illiterate person signs a contract without any legal support – as was the case with Iran Santana – is this document valid in court? Can it be cancelled? To answer these questions, the LeoDias column heard the lawyer Juliana Fincatti Santoro.

Right from the start, the professional analyzes that there is indeed the possibility of canceling a contract signed by an illiterate if some requirements are not met. “The illiterate person cannot be considered as incapable of expressing his will, just because he does not know how to read and write. However, the illiterate’s manifestation of willingness to contract requires the observance of additional requirements, for their own safety, under penalty of being possible the judicial annulment of the contract ”, she explains.

According to the lawyer, the illiterate needs to have a prosecutor and two witnesses who can read and write to sign contracts on their behalf. “Article 595 of the Civil Code determines that in the service provision contract, when any of the parties cannot read or write, the instrument may be signed by request (by an illiterate attorney) and must be signed by two witnesses”, he explains. .

Juliana Santoro goes on to explain how this process works: “Our courts have understood that the illiterate needs to appoint a prosecutor through a public deed and, with that, the prosecutor will sign the deal in his name, accompanied by two witnesses who know how to read and write. In addition, the courts understand that legal transactions carried out by illiterate persons must be consummated by public deed or by means of an attorney constituted by public instrument”.

Did Luva’s contract signing follow these rules?

According to the influencer himself, the opposite happened. Not only did he sign the contract without any of the required legal aids, but he would have been threatened by Allan that he would no longer have a deal if he called a lawyer. In an interview with journalist Roberto Cabrini, the owner of the catchphrase “Receba!” He also claimed that the former manager took advantage of his naivety. “When painho said it was time to call a lawyer [para a leitura do contrato], he said he wasn’t going to stay with me anymore. I had nothing at the time, and I trusted him, who said he was going to change my life. I signed there without knowing anything that I was signing”, said Luva de Pedreiro.

Contract with fingerprint can?

According to Juliana Santoro, the signature made only with fingerprint does not make the document valid.

“The courts also warn that the fingerprint on the contract, of the illiterate or his supposed attorney (consisting of a private instrument), by itself does not validate the deal, especially if the contract is denied or questioned (totally or partially) by the illiterate in the Justice. Not even the presence of a lawyer at the time of hiring meets these validity requirements”, says the professional.

So, what should and can be done?

For the lawyer, it is essential to be careful when signing documents and to follow the conditions mentioned above, only so that the illiterate are not harmed due to the fact that they cannot verify what the contracts say.

“These are additional precautions that must be observed when hiring people who cannot read and write, because it is the function of law and justice to protect the most vulnerable (and, once again, without detracting from the value of anyone who does not know how to read and write, their vulnerability comes from not being able to check whether the written contract proposed to them corresponds to their real will and negotiation)”, he emphasizes.

Finally, the specialist reinforces that, in situations similar to these, the contracts have a good chance of being annulled by the courts, which gives a lot of hope in the case of Luva de Pedreiro.

“If a person in these conditions does not recognize (totally or partially) the written contract, and the contract has not been entered into with the observance of the public deed or the appointment of a proxy by public instrument, he must appoint a lawyer and file an annulment action in Justice, with good chances of success”, he concludes.

