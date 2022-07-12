Conversion of Brazilian CNH is no longer mandatory in Portugal

As of August 1, drivers from Brazil will be able to drive throughout Portuguese territory without having to convert their Brazilian national driver’s license (CNH). The new legislation was published this Tuesday (12) in the Official Gazette of Portugal (DRE) and applies to all territories that are also part of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP). The new rule puts the Brazilian CNH on an equal footing with permits issued by European Union (EU) countries.

So that the documents do not need to be converted, the driver must have any less of 60 years. The CNH cannot have been issued or renewed for more than 15 years in the country of origin. You must also have the minimum age required by Portuguese traffic laws, which is 18 years old. In order for the document to be used in Portugal, it must not be expired or suspended in Brazil.

Drivers will no longer need to convert their driving license into the following Portuguese categories: AM, A1, A2, B1, B and BE. On the other hand, “theoretical and practical test, in a self-proposition regime, for categories A, C1, C1E, C, CE, D1, D1E, D, DE, T” remains in force. see below which vehicles can be driven on each of these permits.

Drivers who still want to convert to CNH

Under current rules, Brazilians who settle in Portugal and wish, even if it is no longer mandatory, to convert their Brazilian CNH to a Portuguese one, can apply for it within a maximum period of 2 years after obtaining the Residence Authorization (AR). After this period, if the CNH conversion has not been requested, the driver will also have to take a practical driving test to obtain the Portuguese driver’s license.

The measure, which also does not impose barriers for those who intend to convert the Brazilian CNH to Portuguese, was initially approved by the Council of Ministers on June 15 this year. Then, the Decree-Law was submitted for promulgation by the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rabelo, who had up to 40 days to sanction the proposed amendment to the Portuguese Highway Code.

See the categories and minimum age required for each license