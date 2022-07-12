COREN RJ present at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti – Regional Nursing Council of Rio de Janeiro

The President of COREN RJ in office, Dr. ELLEN PERES, Nurse, accompanied by the Nova Iguaçu Subsection Coordinator, Counselor Dr. CAROLINE MORAES, Nurse, and the Municipal Prosecutor, Dr. FABIA SUZANA ABREU visited, on the morning of this Monday, 07/11/22, the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, a reference unit of SES RJ, where the crime of rape, perpetrated by the Anesthesiologist GIOVANNI, took place. QUINTELLA. The act of crime was only possible due to the sensitivity and courage of the Nursing professionals who, observing the behavior “out of protocol”, in two previous cesarean sections, placed a cell phone in a strategic location in the operating room to identify their behavior in the face of sedation. of the patient who was in the cesarean procedure. During the time of the surgery, which lasted about 1.5 hours, 10 minutes of the abject crime were recorded.

COREN RJ went to the Hospital to congratulate his colleagues for this precious service provided to society, especially to the victim patient, honoring all Brazilian Nursing for such an uplifting attitude for all categories, whose mission is to save lives, providing care 24 hours a day , from birth to the end of life. The presence of the Municipality also had the purpose of telling its directors that the full professional exercise of the colleagues who carried out this action must be guaranteed. Faced with this absurd crime, caught by our colleagues in the profession, the conduct of the Hospital’s leaders could not be other than to report what happened to the Police Station to carry out the arrest in the act, and so it was done.

The police investigation will be conducted by the specialized Police Station and, as a consequence, an investigation was opened as one of the administrative measures, within the scope of the Health Unit in question, which will also represent the CREMERJ for the establishment of the Ethical Process. For all instances, COREN asked the Board to closely monitor the nursing professionals, including the legal department.

In due course, it is noted that COREN RJ, when inspecting the professional practice of its holders and ensuring their ethical conduct, fulfills the main missions of the Autarchy, while guaranteeing quality assistance, free from the risks of imprudence, negligence and malpractice for the patients in their care. Also, in this situation, it is stated that COREN RJ will follow all the developments that arise from it, placing itself at the side of these colleagues in the uncompromising defense of the responsible and irreproachable performance, which they adopted, making us very proud with this attitude of courage.