Corinthians accelerates for Balbuena and ‘no’ for Jô

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is São Paulo, which is losing Gabriel Sara to English football. On the other hand, the Morumbi club showed interest in a defender who belongs to Manchester City.

Still on defenders, Corinthians is another that can reinforce the squad with a player of the position: Balbuena, an old acquaintance of the fans, is getting closer and closer to signing a contract.

In Europe, the news revolves around striker Raphinha, who came closer to hitting Barcelona months before the World Cup.

Another change in international football is in Chelsea, who can “cross” precisely the Catalan club and close with Lewandowski.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Some go…

Gabriel Sara’s farewell from São Paulo should take place in the coming days. The midfielder is expected in England later this week to undergo a medical and settle the last details with Norwich, in the English second division.

Sara is recovering from ankle surgery but will continue the process at Norwich. The midfielder has not been on the field since April 28, when he was injured in the match against Jorge Wilstermann, for the Copa Sudamericana.

… others may arrive

Image: Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

São Paulo has been studying internally for weeks the hiring of Venezuelan defender Nahuel Ferraresi, who belongs to Manchester City and has been on loan to Portuguese football for the last three seasons.

With stints in Porto B (2019/20), Moreirense (2020/21) and especially Estoril (2021/22), where he was one of the main highlights, the 23-year-old has now been placed on the (definitely) tradable list of the English club, with whom he has a contract until June 2024. Without considering a loan deal in 2022/23, City is determined to sell the young player. For this reason, it recently refused new requests for concessions within Portugal.

Balbuena at Corinthians?

Corinthians is optimistic that defender Fabián Balbuena’s return to the club will take place this week. The Paraguayan defender has already said goodbye to Dinamo Moscow, a club with which he has a contract until June 2025, and will decide his future in the coming days. Alvinegro is the favorite destination.

The São Paulo team accelerated the negotiation last week to replace the departure of João Victor, sold to Benfica. Balbuena is expected by Corinthians in the coming days, and the expectation is that he will undergo exams and sign a contract as soon as he arrives in Brazil.

jewelry sold

After being left out of Santos’ match yesterday in the victory over Atlético-GO, defender Kaiky is saying goodbye to Vila Belmiro. The club negotiated the defender with Almería, from Spain.

Kaiky was traded for 7 million euros (R$ 37.5 million), with Peixe owning 70% of the athlete’s economic rights, pocketing R$ 26 million. In addition, Santos will receive 20% of the value of a future sale of the defender.

The future of Daniel Alves

Image: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Daniel Alves opened the game in an interview with the English newspaper The Guardian. The right-back, free in the market for the ball, said he did not rule out any proposal that comes to him, but he has one main objective if he returns to Brazil: to play for Athletico-PR. “I like challenges and adapt to any situation. Interesting things have come up. I’m studying about places that have a good level of competitiveness”, he began.

“We can’t stay on top of the story because then no chapter is written. That’s what I tried to do, but I was crucified. I don’t rule out any situation, but if I go back to Brazil, I’ll go to Athletico-PR”, revealed the athlete.

Jô says “no” to two clubs

Free on the ball market, Jô recently turned down two proposals to continue working in Brazil: Avaí and Cuiabá. At 35 years old, the veteran striker, who terminated his contract with Corinthians in June, has not yet defined his next step in football.

Black-and-white idol, the striker left Timão due to disciplinary problems. The decision to leave the club from São Paulo was signed by mutual agreement.

Hello, Tito!

Raphinha’s move to Barcelona is imminent, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Leeds are willing to accept a proposal from the Catalan club in the region of 72 million euros (R$ 388.9 million), but are waiting for the Blaugranas to officially make the offer.

The striker of the Brazilian team dreams of wearing the culé shirt starting next season. In the last few hours, the athlete has not traveled with Leeds for pre-season and is pressuring the English club for a transfer to Spain.

Lewa at Chelsea?

Image: Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Chelsea, under new management since the departure of Russian Roman Abramovich, is trying to strengthen itself in the transfer market. After loaning striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan, Chelsea are looking for a new striker and are eyeing Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo, both veterans who have already made it clear their desire for a change of scenery.

The English newspaper The Sun indicates that if Barcelona’s last offer, which was around R$ 267 million, for Lewandowski fails, Chelsea should take action and try to sign the Polish striker. Bayern have already made it clear that they do not intend to sell Lewandowski for less than R$260 million and prefer a transfer with direct payment, without installments.