Corinthians beats four games in a row with 40 thousand paying players at the Arena; rare sequence

Corinthians established a rare streak last Sunday afternoon. In front of Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, the team reached more than 40 thousand paying players for the fourth consecutive game, something that only happened on three other occasions in the stadium’s history – the brand alone represents about 85% of the seats busy.
The Parque São Jorge club, which spent a good part of 2020 and 2021 without being able to receive an audience on site because of the Covid-19 pandemic, haven’t established such a positive streak at home since 2017.
On that occasion, there were more than four tens of thousands of people in the matches against Grêmio, Palmeiras, Avaí, Fluminense and Atlético-MG, sealing the trajectory towards the sixth national championship.
The best consecutive mark was established in 2015, when, in the six-time championship campaign, the crowd surpassed 40 thousand in seven consecutive games. In 2017, consistency was ten in 12 matches at this pace during the search for the hepta.
Selling more than 40 thousand tickets in four consecutive games, however, only occurred in three different periods, one in 2015 and the other two in 2017. If they also surpass the mark against Coritiba, next week, Timão will match just the final stretch of the campaign five years ago.
Timão games at Neo Química Arena in 2022
07/10/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,670,673.50 – Audience: 43,708
06/28/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,276,661.57 – Audience: 44,753
06/25/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,443,238.62 – Audience: 40,842
06/22/2022 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 2,424,757.11 – Audience: 40,316
06/19/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,188,138.23 – Audience: 35,900
06/11/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Youth – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,197,465.00 – Audience: 34,617
05/29/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 América-MG – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,164,285.50 – Audience: 34,922
05/26/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Always Ready – Libertadores – Income: R$3,333,283.37 – Audience: 39,816
05/22/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,688,132.50 – Audience: 44,672
05/11/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Portuguesa-RJ – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 1,901,553.00 – Audience: 35,081
05/01/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,510,888.10 – Audience: 36,742
04/26/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,611,628.25 – Audience: 44,313
04/16/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Avai – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,058,127.30 – Audience: 30,335
04/13/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Deportivo Cali – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,069,768.25 – Audience: 37,708
03/24/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Guarani – Paulista – Income: BRL 2,296,941.00 – Audience: 38,055
03/12/2022 – Corinthians 5 x 0 Ponte Preta – Paulista – Income: BRL 2,384,518.00 – Audience: 39,488
02/27/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,894,093.00 – Audience: 30,423
02/16/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 São Bernardo FC – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,048,278.00 – Audience: 20,980
02/10/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Mirassol – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,162,611.50 – Audience: 22,224
02/02/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 2 Santos – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,675,894.00 – Audience: 27,883
01/25/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Ferroviária – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,307,561.00 – Audience: 23,903
