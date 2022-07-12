Corinthians beats four games in a row with 40 thousand paying players at the Arena; rare sequence

Corinthians established a rare streak last Sunday afternoon. In front of Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, the team reached more than 40 thousand paying players for the fourth consecutive game, something that only happened on three other occasions in the stadium’s history – the brand alone represents about 85% of the seats busy.

The Parque São Jorge club, which spent a good part of 2020 and 2021 without being able to receive an audience on site because of the Covid-19 pandemic, haven’t established such a positive streak at home since 2017.

On that occasion, there were more than four tens of thousands of people in the matches against Grêmio, Palmeiras, Avaí, Fluminense and Atlético-MG, sealing the trajectory towards the sixth national championship.

The best consecutive mark was established in 2015, when, in the six-time championship campaign, the crowd surpassed 40 thousand in seven consecutive games. In 2017, consistency was ten in 12 matches at this pace during the search for the hepta.

Selling more than 40 thousand tickets in four consecutive games, however, only occurred in three different periods, one in 2015 and the other two in 2017. If they also surpass the mark against Coritiba, next week, Timão will match just the final stretch of the campaign five years ago.

Timão games at Neo Química Arena in 2022

07/10/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,670,673.50 – Audience: 43,708

06/28/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,276,661.57 – Audience: 44,753

06/25/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,443,238.62 – Audience: 40,842

06/22/2022 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 2,424,757.11 – Audience: 40,316

06/19/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,188,138.23 – Audience: 35,900

06/11/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Youth – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,197,465.00 – Audience: 34,617

05/29/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 América-MG – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,164,285.50 – Audience: 34,922

05/26/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Always Ready – Libertadores – Income: R$3,333,283.37 – Audience: 39,816

05/22/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,688,132.50 – Audience: 44,672

05/11/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Portuguesa-RJ – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 1,901,553.00 – Audience: 35,081

05/01/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,510,888.10 – Audience: 36,742

04/26/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,611,628.25 – Audience: 44,313

04/16/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Avai – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,058,127.30 – Audience: 30,335

04/13/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Deportivo Cali – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,069,768.25 – Audience: 37,708

03/24/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Guarani – Paulista – Income: BRL 2,296,941.00 – Audience: 38,055

03/12/2022 – Corinthians 5 x 0 Ponte Preta – Paulista – Income: BRL 2,384,518.00 – Audience: 39,488

02/27/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,894,093.00 – Audience: 30,423

02/16/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 São Bernardo FC – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,048,278.00 – Audience: 20,980

02/10/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Mirassol – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,162,611.50 – Audience: 22,224

02/02/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 2 Santos – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,675,894.00 – Audience: 27,883

01/25/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Ferroviária – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,307,561.00 – Audience: 23,903

