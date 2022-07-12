Corinthians enters the dispute with European club and makes official proposal of R$ 37 million for gringo midfielder

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Corinthians enters the dispute with European club and makes official proposal of R$ 37 million for gringo midfielder 1 Views

Brazilian football

Leandro Vieira

Per Leandro Vieira

Fluminense v Corinthians - Brazilian 2022
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaFluminense v Corinthians – Brazilian 2022
Leandro Vieira

With the transfer window about to open, Corinthians continues to move behind the scenes in search of new reinforcements, in order to strengthen the squad and stay in the fight for the competitions that it disputes this season.

For this window, the club made official the arrival of forward Yuri Alberto, who had been standing out with the colors of Zenit. The striker, however, may not be the only big name to reinforce Timão in the coming days.

Corinthians makes a proposal for Fausto Vera

That’s because the club is also looking for a midfielder and, after some speculation about the Chilean Pulgar, the ball of the moment is the Argentine Fausto Vera, who has been standing out with the colors of Argentinos Juniors.

As published by César Luis Merlo, Corinthians made a proposal of 6 million euros for the player – around 37 million reais at the current exchange rate. Timão still faces competition from Genk, from Belgium.

Fausto Vera is 22 years old and has played 25 games this season, with three goals and three assists. He who was revealed by Argentinos himself, having debuted professionally in 2019, playing 6 matches.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Paulo Bracks says he is ‘very honored’, but does not accept being an executive at Santos – 07/12/2022

Executive Paulo Bracks refused Santos’ proposal to replace Edu Dracena. The former director of Internacional …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved