Corinthians honors Leandro Castn after athlete announces retirement; see post

Corinthians published a message for Leandro Castán, who announced his retirement from football this Monday. In a publication made on social networks, Timão praised the titles that the defender won with the white shirt and thanked the former athlete.

“Who announced his retirement tonight (11) was the former defender Leandro Castán, who has a beautiful history with the Timão shirt! He won the Brasileirão 2011 and CONMEBOL Libertadores 2012! Thanks, Castán!”, wrote Corinthians in a publication on the club’s official networks.

Leandro Castán played for Corinthians between 2010 and 2012. In all, the former defender played 111 games with the white shirt, won 56 times, drew 32 opportunities and was defeated in just 23 games. The former athlete scored three goals for Timão.

The former defender also won two titles for Corinthians. In 2011, he was part of the Brazilian champion squad of that year and in 2012, he won the Libertadores for the alvinegro club. The last match for Timão was in the final of the continental competition, in a 2-0 victory against Boca Juniors, at Pacaembu.

See Corinthians publication

Who announced his retirement tonight (11) was the former defender @l_castanwho has a beautiful story with the Timão shirt! He won the Brasileirão 2011 and CONMEBOL Libertadores 2012! Wow, Castan! 4️⃣👏🏆 📸 Daniel Augusto Jr. / Ag. Corinthians #Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/UfneapHFTE — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 11, 2022

See more at: Corinthians idols, Corinthians Twitter, Corinthians Instagram, Corinthians Facebook and Former Corinthians players.