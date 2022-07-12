Corinthians is the most effective team in the Brasileirão, and Palmeiras leads in number of submissions; rankings | statistical spy

Lots of points and few shots. The own goal scored by Rodinei in the duel against Flamengo, for the 16th round, guaranteed the victory of Corinthians by 1 to 0 in the Neo Química Arena and the resumption of the vice-leadership in the Brazilian Championship. The game, however, brought to light one of the hallmarks of the team led by Vítor Pereira in the tournament: the low number of shots per game.

A survey carried out by Espião Statístico* shows that Corinthians is the team that finishes the least among all the teams in the Brasileirão, with only 137 attempts throughout the championship – an average of 8.6 per game. Against Flamengo, for example, there were only six. The total number is less than half of that accumulated by Palmeiras, leader of the ranking – and the Brasileirão -, which had 280 submissions in the tournament.

1 of 2 Corinthians finished only six times against Flamengo, but secured the victory with Rodinei’s own goal — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF Corinthians finished only six times against Flamengo, but secured the victory with Rodinei’s own goal — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

If the difference in the number of submissions between rivals draws attention, the distance in points, however, is very small. Palmeiras leads with 30 points in 16 games, while Timão appears just behind, with 29. Following the ranking, appear Atlético-MG, with 255 shots in the accumulated, and Coritiba, with 239 (check out the full list below).

Number of shots per team in the Brasileirão teams number of completions palm trees 284 Atlético-MG 255 coritiba 239 Bragantino 236 Strength 226 Atlético-GO 222 saints 215 Flamengo 209 Ceará 208 Sao Paulo 207 Fluminense 206 America-MG 203 Atletico-PR 201 International 200 Botafogo 199 Youth 176 Hawaii 169 cuiabá 166 Goiás 161 Corinthians 138

2 of 2 Illustration of the average number of shots per game; Corinthians and Palmeiras appear in great contrast — Photo: Bruno Imaizumi Illustration of the average number of shots per game; Corinthians and Palmeiras appear in great contrast — Photo: Bruno Imaizumi

A curious example about the low number of submissions by Corinthians happened in the return game against Boca Juniors, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, on July 5th. On that occasion, the team secured the classification without finishing once during the duel at Bombonera. The Argentine team risked 20 times during the 90 minutes, but was eliminated on penalties 6-5.

Few shots, high efficiency

When it comes to shooting efficiency, the team led by Vítor Pereira deserves to be highlighted. Corinthians is the team that needs fewer attempts per match to score in the Brasileirão, with only 7.64 shots per goal, a statistic that helps explain the current position of vice-leader. Timão scored 18 goals in 16 games so far.

Lantern of the tournament, Fortaleza appears in the last position of the ranking. Leão do Pici needs 17.44 shots – almost ten more than Corinthians – to score a goal in the Brasileirão.

Number of shots to score a goal Team Shootings per match Shots to score a goal Corinthians 8.63 7.64 International 12.50 8.68 Fluminense 12.81 9.28 Hawaii 10.50 9.29 Bragantino 14.75 9.83 Atletico-PR 12.50 10.00 Goiás 10.06 10.06 Sao Paulo 12.94 10.35 palm trees 17.69 10.47 Atlético-MG 15.94 10.63 saints 13.50 10.80 Flamengo 13.06 11.56 Botafogo 12.38 11.68 Youth 11.00 11.70 coritiba 14.88 11.90 cuiabá 10.44 12.89 Ceará 13.00 13.00 Atlético-GO 13.81 13.03 America-MG 12.75 17.00 Strength 14.13 17.44