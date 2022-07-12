Corinthians monitors Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera

Corinthians is eyeing Argentinos Juniors midfielder Fausto Vera. The club has been monitoring the Argentine for some time through its performance analysis department (Cifut). The name of the 22-year-old player has already been passed on to Vítor Pereira’s coaching staff.

The report of My Helm spoke with people close to President Duilio Monteiro Alves, who confirmed the club’s interest in Fausto Vera. Although, those same people do not believe that Timão made the offer informed by an Argentine journalist on Monday night due to the high value and the current financial conditions of the club.

According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlofrom the TV channel TYC Sports, Corinthians made an offer of €6 million (about R$37 million) to Argentinos Juniors for the acquisition of 70% of the economic rights. Since Duilio Monteiro Alves assumed the presidency of Timão, the club has signed 14 players. Only the goalkeeper Ivan was hired with a negotiation involving money for another club – in this case, Ponte Preta.

News from Argentina also reports that Fausto Vera has aroused the interest of Genk, from Belgium. The club would have made an offer supposedly similar to that of Corinthians for the purchase of 80% of the economic rights of the Argentinos Juniors player.

After hiring Yuri Alberto and forwarding the arrival of Balbuena, also on loan, the board remains in the market in search of a midfielder, who could be Fausto Vera, and another forward. The idea of ​​the coaching staff is not to bring players over 30 years old.

