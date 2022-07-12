Corinthians negotiates with Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera | Corinthians

Corinthians has advanced negotiations with Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera, 22 years old.

Timão has already submitted an offer to Argentinos Juniors, with whom the player has a contract until the end of 2023.

The ge found that Corinthians made an offer of 4 million euros (R$ 21.7 million) for the player last Sunday.

According to Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, the amounts would have reached 6 million euros (R$ 32.6 million) for 70% of the economic rights. The report found that this is the amount stipulated by the Argentine club for a deal to occur.

Corinthians has competition from a European club: Genk, from Belgium. In Brazil, he was even offered to Flamengo, but there was no progress in the negotiations.

Fausto Vera in action for Argentinos Juniors

Corinthians’ board does not confirm the interest specifically in Fausto Vera, but admits that it is looking for a foreign athlete for the midfield. Coach Vítor Pereira already said at a press conference that, due to Paulinho and Maycon’s injuries, the sector had become a priority.

Fausto Vera for the Argentina national team at the Tokyo Olympics

Argentinos Juniors sire, Fausto has 24 games, four goals and three assists this season. In Argentina’s under-23 team, he accumulates eight games and one goal. Before, he also passed through the U-20 team and the Olympic team in 2021.



