Corinthians negotiates with Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera | Corinthians

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Corinthians negotiates with Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera | Corinthians 0 Views

Corinthians has advanced negotiations with Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera, 22 years old.

Timão has already submitted an offer to Argentinos Juniors, with whom the player has a contract until the end of 2023.

The ge found that Corinthians made an offer of 4 million euros (R$ 21.7 million) for the player last Sunday.

According to Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, the amounts would have reached 6 million euros (R$ 32.6 million) for 70% of the economic rights. The report found that this is the amount stipulated by the Argentine club for a deal to occur.

Corinthians has competition from a European club: Genk, from Belgium. In Brazil, he was even offered to Flamengo, but there was no progress in the negotiations.

Read too:
+ How was Balbuena in the Europa period?
+ Defender arrives in Paraguay before signing

Fausto Vera in action for Argentinos Juniors — Photo: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Corinthians’ board does not confirm the interest specifically in Fausto Vera, but admits that it is looking for a foreign athlete for the midfield. Coach Vítor Pereira already said at a press conference that, due to Paulinho and Maycon’s injuries, the sector had become a priority.

+ Read more Corinthians news

Fausto Vera for the Argentina national team at the Tokyo Olympics — Photo: Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Argentinos Juniors sire, Fausto has 24 games, four goals and three assists this season. In Argentina’s under-23 team, he accumulates eight games and one goal. Before, he also passed through the U-20 team and the Olympic team in 2021.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!

+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Exams indicate injury to Rodrigo Caio’s meniscus, and Flamengo will undergo conservative treatment | Flamengo

Imaging tests ruled out the risk of injury to Rodrigo Caio’s anterior cruciate ligament. The …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved