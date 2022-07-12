Coritiba makes official the signing of goalkeeper Gabriel Vasconcellos, ex-Cruzeiro and Milan | coritiba

Coritiba announced this Tuesday the hiring of goalkeeper Gabriel Vasconcellos, who was at Lecce, Italy.

The negotiation had already been anticipated by the ge last week. Coxa awaits the reopening of the registration window to count on the player following the Brazilian Championship.

Gabriel Vasconcellos is 29 years old and comes from 10 seasons in Italian football. He was revealed by Cruzeiro, was silver in the London Olympics, in 2012, with Brazil, and also passed through Milan.

– It is a joy and a great expectation. It wasn’t part of my plans to go back to Brazil now. I was doing well in Italy, but my conversation with the board motivated me, the club project enchanted me. The group received me very well and I am very motivated. Representing a shirt like Coritiba’s is very stimulating – said the new reinforcement to Coritiba’s official website.

The goalkeeper started at Cruzeiro, where he did not play in the main team. He drew attention defending the Brazilian youth team, being South American and U-20 world champion, in addition to the silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Then the goalkeeper was hired by Milan, where he had few opportunities. He also played for Carpi, Napoli, Cagliari, Empoli and Perugia, arriving at Lecce in 2019.

Last season, Gabriel Vasconcellos made 31 games, all as a starter, in the Serie B dispute of the Italian Championship.

Coritiba statistics for the season

Brazilian Championship Table

Coritiba has been looking for a new goalkeeper since Wilson left at the beginning of the year. At least nine names have been tried on the market.

Muralha was the starter for most of the season, but he was recently barred and could leave the club. The young Rafael William, only 20 years old, has been the starter in recent games.

1 of 2 Gabriel Vasconcellos reinforces Coritiba — Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba Gabriel Vasconcellos reinforces Coritiba — Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba

flamingo x coritiba : 7/16, Saturday, 7pm – Mané Garrincha

7/16, Saturday, 7pm – Mané Garrincha Corinthians x coritiba : 07/20, Wednesday, 21:30 – Neo Química Arena

07/20, Wednesday, 21:30 – Neo Química Arena coritiba x Cuiabá: 25/07, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira

25/07, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira Goiás x coritiba : 07/30, Saturday, 4:30 pm – Haile Pinheiro

07/30, Saturday, 4:30 pm – Haile Pinheiro coritiba x Santos: 08/08, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira