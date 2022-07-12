Corujão da Saúde opens health units until later to relieve care at the UPA

The Municipality of Patos de Minas is launching the “Corujão da Saúde” as an alternative to relieve the care in the UPA. The Emergency Care Unit was again crowded this weekend, according to reports from patients who recorded videos on site. The Family Health Units will receive patients until 10 pm.

Two Health Units, the one in the Padre Eustáquio neighborhood and the one in the Nova Floresta neighborhood, are part of the Corujão da Saúde Program and will be open until later. Patients with mild cases of illness will be able to look for these two USFs from 5 pm to 10 pm. During the day, people should look for the USF of their reference.

In Corujão da Saúde, the USFs in the Padre Eustáquio and Nova Floresta neighborhoods will have complete teams, including two doctors, a nurse and a nursing technician to care for patients. If necessary, teams can collect material for blood tests. Medication will also be given. In addition, the doctor may order additional tests.

According to the City Hall, even with the opening of the Padre Eustáquio and Nova Floresta USFs in extra hours, from 17:00 to 22:00, the UPA will not fail to attend to mild cases. The intention, according to the Health Department is to reduce the great demand at the busiest times. “It is worth remembering that the priority of the UPA is urgent and emergency cases”.

Pharmacy in the neighborhood



The Prefecture also released the calendar of the Pharmacy Program in the Neighborhood throughout this week. Medications can be picked up from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm on the following days and locations:

-Monday (11) – USF Lagoa Grande

-Tuesday (12) – USF Alto Limoeiro

-Wednesday (13) – USF Christ the Redeemer

-Thursday (14) – USF Alto da Colina

-Friday (15) – USF Ipanema