Costs explode and take actions to the worst moment since Dilma era; what to do? – Money Times

The actions of Goal (GOLL4) and Blue (BLUE4) fell again in this Monday’s session amid pessimism that took over the stock markets around the world.

The papers of Goal collapsed 11.79%, at R$ 7.48. In the year, the fall is of 63%. It is the worst price since 2016, when the paper hit R$1.

in the case of Blue, is the worst level since IPOin 2017.

According to Filipe Fradinho, from Vitreouswhat is “terrifying the markets” is rising costs.

He recalls that kerosene is quoted in dollars. Since May 30, the currency has soared 13%.

Kerosene, on the other hand, rose, in 2021, by 92% and 71% in the accumulated for that year, according to the Brazilian Association of Airlines (ABEAR).

Also according to the entity, the profits of the airlines should take time to return because of this cost pressure.

At the Brazilkerosene corresponds on average to 40% of the total costs of airlines – and this is reflected in the price of airline tickets.

“Once again, the monthly adjustment in the price of QAV proves the challenges that companies face daily with the escalation of structural costs. It is important that there is a public policy to reduce the price of fuel”, says the president of ABEAR, Eduardo Sanovicz.

It is worth remembering that the price of airline tickets accumulates a high of 123.26% in 12 months, according to the preview of the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15) of June. Just last month, the high was 11.36%.

In the opinion of Regis Chinchilla, from the Land Investmentsthe costs and price pass-through continue to worry investors, as the aviation sector has high risk variables and at the moment the pressure continues to be selling.

already the Morgan Stanley sees limited room for tariff increases.

“Brazilian airlines were able to pass on “a high percentage” of higher fuel prices and inflationary pressure, but the latest monthly reports show that higher yields have hurt the load factor,” say analysts led by Josh Milberg.

The bank lowered the target price of Goal from US$5.60 to US$2.90 and from Blue from $10.30 to $5.60.

For Fradinho, this is not the time to buy airline shares. “They are very sensitive. Any recession, dollar goes up and people travel less. Any outbreak of covid also knocks down demand,” he argues.

earlier, the Goal released a note stating that it sees a loss per share of approximately R$ 1.80 in the second quarter, with an Ebitda margin estimated at approximately 10%, according to preliminary and unaudited data.

See the biggest highs of the Ibovespa

Company ticker High Alive VIVT3 0.80% PetroRio PRIOR3 0.74% Magazine Luiza MGLU3 0.38% assaí ASAI3 0.46%

See the biggest drops in the Ibovespa

Company ticker Fall Goal GOLL4 11.79% Méliuz CASH3 8.00% Blue BLUE4 7.55% B3 B3SA3 5.86% dexco DXCO3 5.64%

