Court seizes luxury cars from owner of Itapemirim

The Justice of São Paulo determined the attachment of three luxury cars of the owner of the Itapemirim group, the businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus, for a debt of R$ 1.2 million. The blocked vehicles are a Porsche Panamera, an Audi Q7 and a Mercedes-Benz, according to a decision signed by judge Fabio de Souza Pimenta, of the 32nd Civil Court of the Foro Central de São Paulo.

Piva, known as Viação Itapemirim, a road transport company, was also the name behind the airline, named Ita, launched in July 2021, but which was in operation for less than six months, leaving thousands of Brazilians without flights on the eve of Christmas. last year.

Recently, Piva was removed from the presidency of the road transport group, but managed to return to the position in March, after the Justice revoked the decision. Over the last few months, the company has been trying to circumvent the group's bankruptcy filings, coming not only from creditors, but also from the São Paulo Public Ministry (MP-SP).







The Itapemirim group has been at the center of a series of controversies in recent years. In judicial recovery since 2016, one of the public imbroglios of Piva – who bought the battered business at the time for R$ 1 – was with the founding family of Itapemirim.

As shown by the Estadão Last year, Andreia Cola, granddaughter of the company’s founder, Camilo Cola, said that the agreement signed with Piva six years ago provided that the family’s assets would not enter the business. Piva, however, managed to get the Cola assets in court. The dispute continues in the courts.

reason for attachment

The process that determines the attachment of the cars stems from a lawsuit filed by the company Mottarone Serviços, which in 2018 sold the company Trans Sistemas de Transportes to Itapemirim, for R$ 5.5 million.

However, the company went to court claiming not to have received from Piva part of the amounts related to the agreement. “Sydney, it seems, has been using acts that culminate in the transfer of personal assets and Trans itself to its other company”, say Mottarone’s lawyers in the lawsuit.

“The most absurd thing of all is that while the Executors suffer from the default of the Executed and fight for the search for sufficient goods to satisfy the proposed executions, the Executed ones continue to live in luxury and excellent living conditions”, states the document. According to the case file, Piva recognizes the debt, but blames the pandemic for the difficulty in paying the amounts.

The action, opened in 2020, shows that the company has already tried to pledge Piva’s bank accounts, but was unsuccessful. “No amount was found in the bank accounts of the Executed, but, certainly, these amounts appear to pay the lease of the luxurious apartment in which they live in São Paulo”, according to the action. The aforementioned apartment is located in the upscale neighborhood of São Paulo Itaim Bibi. Lawyers cite that the rent is around R$60,000 per month.

The attachment of the assets has already been notified to the Detran, which prevents Piva from selling any of the vehicles. The records show that the judge had already made the request for evaluation of the vehicles, but Piva’s lawyers, from Mendonça & Cristillo Advogados Associados, resigned. With that, the judge gave a period of 15 days to hire new representatives. After that period, with or without new lawyers, the case will go to trial.