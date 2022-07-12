Covid-19: DF registers 1,936 thousand new cases and 3 more deaths | Federal District

The Federal District registered 1,936 new cases known from Covid-19 and more 3 deaths by the disease, this Monday (11). All victims were over 80 years old. The numbers refer to the accumulated between Saturday (9) and Monday, since, on weekends and holidays, the Health Department does not publish bulletins.
The transmission rate went from 0.91 on Friday (8), to 0.83.The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 83, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). When the index is below 1, it means that the spread of the virus is slowing down.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,793 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,769 lived in the federal capital and 1,024 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.
all in all, 818,791 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 96.7% of patients are recovered.
Covid-19 transmission rate in July, in DF:
- July 1st: 1.02
- 4th of July: 0.96
- July 5th: 0.94
- July 6: 0.94
- July 7: 0.93
- July 8: 0.91
- July 11: 0.83
- July 8, 2022: 2
- July 9, 2022: 1
- Arniqueira: 1
- Sobradinho II: 1
- Roraima: 1
Care at an ICU bed in the DF in a file image — Photo: TV Globo / Reproduction
As of 18:25 this Monday (11), the transmission rate in intensive care units (ICUs) to treat patients with Covid was in 78.13%. Of the total of 46 beds, 25 were busy, 7 available and 14 blocked.
On the private network, at 11:55 am, 59.13% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 141 beds, 69 were used, 48 were vacant and 24 blocked.
The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Monday, 99,870 people tested positive and 866 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 76,442 contaminations and 1,771 lost lifes.
See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Monday:
Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on July 11, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction
