Criminal agent who killed PT is in serious condition and intubated

Federal criminal agent Jorge José Guaranho is hospitalized in serious condition, sedated and intubated at the Municipal Hospital of Foz do Iguaçu (PR). On Saturday night, the 9th, Guaranho shot and killed the municipal guard and treasurer of the Workers’ Party (PT) in the city of Paraná, Marcelo Arruda, at his own 50th birthday party.

Until the morning of this Monday, 11, Guaranho was in the infirmary, waiting for a vacancy in the hospital’s ICU. He is in police custody. The Civil Police of Paraná even declared that Guaranho had also died, but the information was corrected on Sunday night, 10.

According to the medical report, he suffered head trauma. In addition to the injuries caused by three gunshots, Guaranho was kicked to the head by at least two people, according to security camera footage. According to the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the Paraná Public Ministry, these people must be identified and will be held accountable for the aggression.

This Monday, Guaranho had his preventive detention decreed. The defense of the criminal agent filed a request for the arrest to be reverted to home, in case Jorge recovers from his injuries.

On Saturday night, Arruda’s birthday party, at the headquarters of Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu, was decorated with PT symbols and images of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to the police report, Guaranho, who was unknown to the guests, had interrupted the celebration and threatened those present with a gun in his hand moments before the crime, around 11:20 pm.

He would have arrived at the scene in a white car, accompanied by a woman with a child on her lap. When he got out of the vehicle, he addressed those present shouting: “Here is Bolsonaro”, as described in the incident.

Guaranho left the place and, 20 minutes later, returned alone. He was received by Arruda and his wife, civil police officer Pamela Suellen Silva. The couple identified themselves as public security agents. The municipal guard drew his gun as he showed his badge. At this moment, according to the police record, Guaranho fired the first two shots, hitting the victim. Images from a security camera show when Arruda, even injured and already down, shoots the prison guard.