Cruzeiro: Grmio does not give in, and Fernando Henrique returns to Porto Alegre

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Fernando Henrique returned to Grmio, which retreated from the loan to Cruzeiro Cruzeiro will have to find a new option in the ball market to strengthen their midfield. After verbally agreeing, the celestial club saw Grmio back off on the loan from midfielder Fernando Henrique, 21 years old.

Fernando and his manager arrived in Belo Horizonte, where they stayed until Monday morning (11). Unsuccessful in the objective of convincing Grmio to fulfill the agreement, the player returned to Porto Alegre.

Last week, Fernando’s manager, Marcelo Pacheco, sent to the supersports an audio in which Diego Cerri, an executive at Grmio, authorizes the player to travel to Belo Horizonte for the final arrangements with Cruzeiro. However, after much internal and crowd pressure, President Romildo Bolzan backed down on the loan.

Also this Tuesday, Fernando and his staff should meet with Grmio’s board to define the player’s future. According to Rdio Gacha, Juventude is one of those interested in hiring the midfielder, who has no space in the Tricolor squad.

Fernando Henrique played six games for Grmio in 2022 – four for State, one for Recopa Gacha and another for Serie B. He didn’t even start Tricolor.

In the last season, the young midfielder was on the field 17 times for the professional team. He also participated in two engagements for the Grmio U-23 team.

According to Rdio Gacha, Grmio owns 60% of the player’s economic rights and has a contract until the end of 2024. His termination penalty for the international market is set at 40 million euros (about R$222 million).