Cruzeiro x Fluminense: forwards and midfielder are once again related by Paulo Pezzolano; see team | cruise

With three novelties on the list, Paulo Pezzolano listed 23 players for Cruzeiro’s duel with Fluminense, at 9 pm, this Tuesday, at Mineirão, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Pedro Castro, Waguininho and Rafa Silva are the new faces available.

The first two are the ones that stand out the most on the list. Both were able to play, but were out of the last parts exclusively by option of the coaching staff. Waguininho even received polls from Serie B clubs. Guarani is one of those interested in the striker, who hasn’t entered the field since May 27, in the victory over Criciúma. Pedro Castro was last called in front of Operário, on June 3.

If the pair didn’t seem to be in Pezzolano’s plans, Rafa Silva was only left out of the last few matches due to a discomfort in his right foot. Recovered, he participated in part of this Monday’s activities, the last one for the decisive match against Fluminense.

1 of 3 Rafa Silva is again listed for Cruzeiro game — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rafa Silva is once again listed for Cruzeiro’s game — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Who is also available again is Luvannor, who served a three-yellow suspension against Guarani, in Serie B. He returns in Breno’s place. Matheus Bidu did not play against Bugre for contractual reasons and returns to the team when Rafael Santos returns.

On the other hand, who is punished is Geovane Jesus, sent off in the first leg, at Maracanã. Neto Moura, who has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Mirassol, is also missing. On the right, the tendency is for Léo Pais to be kept on the team. The other alternative is Rômulo, who has not won a chance as a starter since the end of April. In midfield, Filipe Machado is the favorite for the spot, and Adriano runs outside in the fight for the title.

The probable team of cruise has: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado (Adriano), Matheus Bidu and Léo Pais; Daniel Jr., Luvannor and Edu

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita Sides: Romulo, Matheus Bidu and Rafael Santos

Romulo, Matheus Bidu and Rafael Santos Defenders: Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Wagner

Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Wagner Socks: Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado, Adriano, Léo Pais, Fernando Canesin, Pedro Castro and Daniel Jr.

Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado, Adriano, Léo Pais, Fernando Canesin, Pedro Castro and Daniel Jr. Attackers: Luvannor, Edu, Rafa Silva, Waguininho, Breno, Rodolfo and Vitor Leque