Cruzeiro x Fluminense: where to watch, embezzlement and probable lineups of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

cruise and Fluminense face each other, this Tuesday, for the second game of the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup. Tricolor triumphed in the first match and may even draw, which guarantees classification for the next stage of the competition.

The Cruzeiro mission is not the easiest. The Minas Gerais team needs to win by two goals difference to qualify. If they win by just one goal, the decision will be taken to penalties.

On the Fluminense side, this is the first match for the Rio de Janeiro team after Fred said goodbye. In addition, goalkeeper Fábio will meet Mineirão for the first time after his departure from Raposa.

DATASHEET

CRUZEIRO X FLUMINENSE

Date/Time: 07/12/2022, at 21:00

Place: Mineirão (MG)

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA-SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA-SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Video referee: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA-SP)

Where to watch: Premiere, SporTV and Real Tempo do THROW!

CRUISE (Coach: Paulo Pezzolano)

Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado, Fernando Canesin and Matheus Bidu; Daniel Jr and Ed.

Missings: Neto Moura (already played in the Copa do Brasil), Geovane Jesus (suspended), Gabriel Brazão, João Paulo and Jajá (injured)

FLUMINENSE (Coach: Fernando Diniz)

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista; Nonato, André, PH Ganso; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Cano

Missings: David Braz (right thigh injury) and Luan Freitas (transition).