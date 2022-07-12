Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Loses $20K Again and Investors Prepare for Volatility Trigger

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading for a month in a range from just over $19,000 to around $22,500, since it plummeted from $27,000 to $22,000 in one day on Dec. June. On Tuesday morning (12), the price zone remains intact, with the digital currency operating at $19,679, down 3.6% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto by market cap, is down 6.5% to $1,060. Investors, however, are preparing for a possible volatility trigger on Wednesday (13), when the new consumer inflation data in the United States comes out. The June figure is expected to surpass that of May, and reach 1.1%, according to the Refinitiv consensus. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

An eventual increase above expectations, in the view of analysts, may indicate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be forced to further accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes, increasing the chances of recession. On the other hand, data within the projections could trigger a new upward movement due to the expectation of a new flow of capital towards risky assets.

Technical analysts are keeping an eye on the stress test that the support (price with strong buying demand) has been going through, situated in the region between $19,000 and $20,000. The question remains whether the level will be able to be defended for longer if more negative news emerges. On the other hand, the $22,500 level proves to be a resistance (price with strong demand for selling) that is increasingly difficult to overcome. According to trader and investor Vinícius Terranova, the Bitcoin chart is starting to show a negative chart pattern that could indicate new lows ahead before a possible recovery. “I would not buy Bitcoin right now,” he recommends. On the other hand, there are those who point to the possibility that the market bottom has already been reached. “I’ve heard price predictions reaching $8,000, but we may have already seen the bottom,” says Mati Greenspan, founder of cryptocurrency analytics firm Quantum Economics. “The outlook only improves when we realize that the absolute worst-case scenario is probably not extremely likely.” For Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, “despite all the pessimism and negative headlines for Bitcoin, the fact that it is struggling to hold on to the $20,000 level is a promising sign.” Watch: What to expect from the NFTs market after prices plummet 92%? Bitcoin remains strongly correlated with US equities, but some experts point out that BTC is unlikely to remain so cheap for long. In the current region, the cryptocurrency is, for the first time, trading below an uptrend line that has been going since at least 2017. “BTC has never dropped below this mark, so it is now receiving support from buyers confident in the long-term growth of the first cryptocurrency,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, Senior Market Analyst at FxPro. While a possible recovery does not come, altcoins (cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin) continue with mixed performances. On the one hand, Aave (AAVE) and Compound (COMP) recorded declines of more than 10%. On the upside, the highlights are Quant (QNT) and Synthetix (SNX), which jump 9% and 2%, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,679.83 -4.22% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,060.64 -7.49% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 222.18 -4.08% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3106 -4.47% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4296 -5.75%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Quantity (QNT) US$ 83.63 +8.93% Synthetic (SNX) $2.42 +2.53% Polygon (MATIC) US$ 0.5619 +1.53%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours AAVE (AAVE) US$ 66.28 -14.50% TerraClassicUSD US$ 0.04336 -12.80% Compound (COMP) $47.87 -11.81% 1inch Network (1INCH) US$ 0.5716 -9.38% Cosmos (ATOM) $7.99 -9.11%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 18.22 -3.95% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 26.50 -1.85% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 17.98 -5.86% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 19.11 -7.14% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 19.12 -4.11% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.88 -4.44% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.50 -5.05% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.94 +1.28% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.19 -3.88% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 28.06 -3.90%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (12):

GameStop opens NFT platform

After an announcement in the past, video game retailer GameStop’s NFTs marketplace is finally up and running.

The platform allows “players, creators, collectors and other community members to buy, sell and trade NFTs,” the company said in a statement released yesterday. GameStop intended to launch the market before the end of July.

In May, GameStop launched its digital asset wallet for storing, sending and receiving cryptocurrencies and NFTs. In February, the company announced a partnership with blockchain Immutable X, which in turn committed to building a fund of up to $100 million worth of IMX tokens.

Celsius recovers another $172 million

Celsius Network, the cryptocurrency platform that halted customer withdrawals due to liquidity issues, has recovered $172 million in collateral that was locked up on the Aave and Compound (COMP) platforms.

The amounts were unlocked after the company made a payment of US$95 million and paid off a debt that had been contracted under decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Celsius used a similar asset management tactic last week when it freed up $480 million on the Maker (MKR) platform.



