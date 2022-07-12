Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Loses $20K Again and Investors Prepare for Volatility Trigger

An eventual increase above expectations, in the view of analysts, may indicate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be forced to further accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes, increasing the chances of recession. On the other hand, data within the projections could trigger a new upward movement due to the expectation of a new flow of capital towards risky assets.
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|US$ 19,679.83
|-4.22%
|Ethereum (ETH)
|US$ 1,060.64
|-7.49%
|Binance Coin (BNB)
|US$ 222.18
|-4.08%
|XRP (XRP)
|US$ 0.3106
|-4.47%
|Cardano (ADA)
|US$ 0.4296
|-5.75%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Quantity (QNT)
|US$ 83.63
|+8.93%
|Synthetic (SNX)
|$2.42
|+2.53%
|Polygon (MATIC)
|US$ 0.5619
|+1.53%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|AAVE (AAVE)
|US$ 66.28
|-14.50%
|TerraClassicUSD
|US$ 0.04336
|-12.80%
|Compound (COMP)
|$47.87
|-11.81%
|1inch Network (1INCH)
|US$ 0.5716
|-9.38%
|Cosmos (ATOM)
|$7.99
|-9.11%
Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:
|ETF
|Price
|Variation
|Hashdex NCI (HASH11)
|BRL 18.22
|-3.95%
|Hashdex BTCN (BITH11)
|BRL 26.50
|-1.85%
|Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11)
|BRL 17.98
|-5.86%
|Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11)
|BRL 19.11
|-7.14%
|Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311)
|BRL 19.12
|-4.11%
|QR Bitcoin (QBTC11)
|BRL 6.88
|-4.44%
|QR Ether (QETH11)
|BRL 4.50
|-5.05%
|QR DeFi (QDFI11)
|BRL 3.94
|+1.28%
|Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11)
|BRL 5.19
|-3.88%
|Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11)
|BRL 28.06
|-3.90%
See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (12):
GameStop opens NFT platform
After an announcement in the past, video game retailer GameStop’s NFTs marketplace is finally up and running.
The platform allows “players, creators, collectors and other community members to buy, sell and trade NFTs,” the company said in a statement released yesterday. GameStop intended to launch the market before the end of July.
In May, GameStop launched its digital asset wallet for storing, sending and receiving cryptocurrencies and NFTs. In February, the company announced a partnership with blockchain Immutable X, which in turn committed to building a fund of up to $100 million worth of IMX tokens.
Celsius recovers another $172 million
Celsius Network, the cryptocurrency platform that halted customer withdrawals due to liquidity issues, has recovered $172 million in collateral that was locked up on the Aave and Compound (COMP) platforms.
The amounts were unlocked after the company made a payment of US$95 million and paid off a debt that had been contracted under decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.
Celsius used a similar asset management tactic last week when it freed up $480 million on the Maker (MKR) platform.
