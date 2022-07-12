Cury (CURY3), Directional (DIRR3) and Tent (TEND3) shoot up to 50% in 5 days; understand

Cury (CURY3), Directional (DIRR3) and Tent (TEND3) soared in the last five trading sessions, after the board of FGTS approved lower interest rates and higher income for real estate financing, impacting the Casa Verde e Amarela program.

The increases in shares in the period are, respectively, 17%, 12% and 49%. Cury and Direcional are already recovering the losses of the year, while Tenda still accumulates a fall of 62%.

The movement, according to the analyst at Ativa Investimentos, Sérgio Berruezo, is also explained by the closing of the yield curve and the easing of commoditieswhich are part of the construction costs.

RB Investimentos analyst Gustavo Cruz comments that construction companies’ securities in general still tend to be highly volatile until it is clear when the Selicthe basic interest rate, will begin to fall.

He is optimistic about the post-election period, in which, according to the analyst, any winner of the presidential race will adopt stimulus to the housing program. “Demand will appear a little better in the next balance sheets, but I understand that the margin will remain low”, he comments.

Cruz recalls that companies deal with the budget “item by item” and that companies are not able to pass on 100% of the cost. He recommends caution with papers.

Cury, Directional or Tent?

The analyst of XP Investimentos Ygor Altero said he prefers the Cury and Direcional/Riva papers, because he sees beneficiaries with a family income of R$7,000 to R$8,000 – who were previously not included in the “Grupo 4” housing program – entering the CVA program with rates of significantly more attractive real estate interest rates.

“There will be a slightly higher cost for the FGTS, but the financing capacity remains robust,” he said.

The FGTS has less than 46% of the contracted housing budget in 2022, which was helped by the decrease in the number of contracted units. “This, in our view, is a consequence of the challenging scenario to operate profitably at a time of pressure on material costs,” said Altero

The analyst said the approved measures are a continuation of updates made in March 2022. “The updates should help accelerate the program as more beneficiaries will gain access to lower real estate interest rates.”

What has changed at Casa Verde e Amarela

Sub-band 1, with income between 2,400 and 2,600 reais, had the ceiling increased to 3,000 reais. The lower range of up to 2400 was maintained.

Above these levels, the council approved raising the values ​​of the intermediate group – which rose from 2,600 to 4,000 reais to 3,000 to 4,400 reais per month – and of the higher income group, which rose from 4,000 to 7,000 reais to 4,400 reais. 8 thousand reais.

According to the National Housing Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, Alfredo Santos, the measures represent an increase of up to 19 thousand reais in the financing capacity of families and that the reductions in interest rates will be 0.75% and 1.16% in the bands of Casa Verde and Amarela.

Santos said that 31% of the program’s portfolio will benefit from the interest reduction.

*With information from Reuters

