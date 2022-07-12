customers have headache for rebooking

In December 2019, physical therapist Lucas Tavares, 29, bought a tour package at a CVC Corp store. The trip, a long-awaited honeymoon on a cruise to the Caribbean, was supposed to take place in November 2020, but was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the impossibility of travelling, Tavares requested a rescheduling to March 2021. Once again, the worsening health crisis interrupted his plans. A request to set a new date in 2022 has been made.

“At first, the travel agent even told me that I could buy the airline tickets because everything was ok”, he says.

Additional fee of BRL 3,100

But the problems only got worse. According to the physical therapist, CVC started to charge a difference in the amount that started at R$ 600 and reached R$ 3,100 to complete the trip. He and his wife, Amanda Tavares, 27, paid R$7,800 for a cabin on the ship.

Tavares shared with the report of UOL a series of email exchanges and WhatsApp messages with CVC’s customer service. Without a positive response, he filed a lawsuit in the Special Civil Court, popularly known as Small Causes.

The itinerary on the high seas was one of the wedding celebrations, which was scheduled for 2020. The church wedding, with the right to photoshoot and party for hundreds of guests, became a civil celebration in the registry office for few people. The journey remains an uncertainty.

“CVC totally frustrated our expectations. Our dream was to go on a honeymoon trip, and the company just threw it all away”, says the physical therapist.

Decolar.com customer has half refund

Jessica Goltari had her Christmas trip canceled a year ago, but so far has only received a part of the money back Image: Personal archive

Commercial manager Jessica Goltari, 30, received only a portion of the refund for a trip purchased in November 2020 on Decolar.com. She and her fiance, Pedro Mota, 34, would travel to Natal (RN) between March and April of last year.

Jessica states that the trip cancellation notice was given one week before departure. “I already had my bags almost packed,” she jokes.

According to her, a Decolar.com attendant offered a new date as an option, but the couple had been scheduled to travel exclusively in that one-week interval. After “many calls and complaints”, in July last year the agency refunded R$ 1,500 referring to accommodation in the capital of Potiguar. The return of about R$ 2,200 of the two plane tickets still needs to be returned.

Jessica says she has shopped with Decolar.com before and has never had any problems. “Now they always tell me that they will open a call and check internally”, she says.

The commercial manager also complains about the lack of preparation of the company’s attendants. “Some laughed on the line, took a long time to complete the service or didn’t know what to say.”

Hoping to see a refund, Jessica prepares to use the money to pay for her honeymoon trip to the Maldives. She didn’t buy with Decolar.

What does the law say

Fabia Puglisi, advisor to Procon-SP, says that companies are supported by law 14.046/20, which extends the deadline for rescheduling and reimbursement for travel purchases made during the pandemic. Companies are not required to return the money.

“It is a law that does not benefit the consumer and leaves a feeling of injustice for not having the immediate right to reimbursement”, he declares.

Over the course of the health crisis, the law has received updates that further extend the refund or rescheduling deadline. In the last one, published on Tuesday (5), the deadline was extended until the end of 2023.

The law works like this:

– The consumer can opt for credit for trips postponed or canceled between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 and use it until December 31, 2022.

– For rebooking, the same deadline applies.

– The consumer can choose the credit for postponed or canceled trips until December 31, 2022 and use it until December 31, 2023.

– The deadline is the same for markdowns.

– The company must return the amount paid to the consumer if it is unable to reschedule the trip or does not offer credit in full, on the following dates:

– Until December 31, 2022, for cancellations made until December 31, 2021;

– Until December 31, 2023, for cancellations made from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

It is worth noting that the consumer is only entitled to a refund for the purchase of a plane ticket if he makes the purchase directly with the airline, without intermediaries.

Law 14.034/20 provides for the payment of the value of the tickets up to 12 months from the date of cancellation.

Government is eyeing travel companies

At the end of June, Senacon (Secretariat Nacional do Consumidor), an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, began investigating travel companies CVC, Decolar.com, MaxMilhas, 123 Milhas and ViajaNet after complaints from customers about the of services in the pandemic. The records were made on the consumer.gov.br website.

The request of UOL, Senacon sent the registration number of each company. Check it out below:

CVC

January to June 2022 – 2,961 complaints

In 2021 – 4,609 complaints

take off.com

January to June 2022 – 8,374 complaints

In 2021 – 23,414 complaints

123 Miles

January to June 2022 – 6,231 complaints

In 2021 – 4,222 complaints

MaxMiles

January to June 2022 – 2,526 complaints

In 2021 – 4,904 complaints

TravelNet

January to June 2022 – 1,272 complaints

In 2021 – 3,550 complaints

What CVC and Decolar.com answer

After the report asked for a position by email for CVC and Decolar, the companies contacted Lucas Tavares and Jessica Goltari again.

In a note, CVC declares that it has informed the customer that the refund must be made by December 31 of this year, in accordance with current law.

“CVC informs that it complies with the legislation in force in relation to the requests of its consumers. In its internal policies, it values ​​respect and transparency with all its customers and partners and continues with its service channels available for any queries.”

Decolar.com says it will refund Jessica’s airline tickets.