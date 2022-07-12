Danielle Winits reappears on the web after problems with her husband, André Gonçalves, for alimony: “Tranquilidade”

Danielle Winits follows a light and free life, full of energy and tranquility, and on the morning of this Monday (11) she returned to social media days after her husband, also actor André Gonçalves, was arrested. He was arrested last week in the city of Rio de Janeiro for failing to pay alimony. He was released after using an electronic ankle bracelet again and can now leave the state capital.

The actress showed a little more of her exercise routine in a new publication on her Instagram account. In a good mood, she once performed a video training at the gym, he put on the audio a preaching, an irony, as it contrasts with the images. “Tranquility of those who don’t walk alone in the name of my cute dove”, she wrote in the caption of the publication in which it is possible to lip-read and see that she is saying “good morning”.

André Gonçalves was arrested last Thursday (7th) and the actor spent the night in jail. The reason for the arrest was the non-payment of alimony to one of the daughters, Valentina Benini, the result of a former relationship with journalist Cynthia Benini. According to the newspaper O Globo, the actor had been in debt since 2017. Justice established the amount of R$ 4,500 per month and the sum owed already exceeds R$ 400,000.

Also according to the publication, the actor’s lawyer would have informed that the artist is unable to pay the amount. He and Winits have been together since 2016 and are not much of a fan, preferring to keep their relationship more reserved and out of the spotlight. They don’t have children together.