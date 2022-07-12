Danilo Gentili exposes criticism of bolsonarista who killed PT

Presenter Danilo Gentili exposed a criticism he received from prison guard Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, responsible for murdering municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, last Saturday (9), in Paraná. A Bolsonarista, Guaranho invaded the 50th birthday party of Arruda, who is a PT member, and fired shots at the victim, who could not resist his injuries and died.

Through his Twitter profile, Danilo Gentili retrieved a post in which he accuses several Bolsonaristas, such as former Secretary of Culture Mario Frias and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, among others, of being “suckers of public money or failures”. In the comments, Guaranho called the presenter a “sucker”.

Upon recovering the review, Gentili said he was happy to know that this “murderer does not admire me”.

“I’m glad to know that unlike those suing me for this tweet, murderer doesn’t admire me,” he wrote.

When saying that he is not admired by the prison guard, Danilo Gentili refers to the fact that Guaranho is an assumed Bolsonarista and even has a photo next to federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

Crime

The crime happened on Saturday night (9). Marcelo Arruda, who was treasurer of the PT and was a candidate for vice-mayor of Foz do Iguaçu for the party in 2020, celebrated his 50th birthday with the party’s theme, using flags and a photo of the former president and pre-candidate for the party. Presidency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Guaranho entered the place uninvited and shot Arruda. According to the incident report, when he invaded the party, he would have shouted “here is Bolsonaro”. The PT was also armed, reacted and shot the aggressor.

The Public Ministry reported that both Guaranho’s and Arruda’s weapons were institutional, that is, for use linked to the profession. The agency said it is investigating whether the crime was politically motivated. Today, the Justice of Paraná decreed the preventive arrest of the Bolsonarista.

For the Lisbon prosecutor, the investigation should be “easy to resolve”, but they need to clarify the reason why Guaranho was there. According to the MP, the agent would be a member of an association in the region, neighboring where the case took place.

Marcelo Arruda’s body was veiled and buried today in Foz do Iguaçu. He was taken in procession through the streets of the city and passed in front of the headquarters of the local guard. People present applauded in honor of the civil guard.

To UOL, Guaranho’s mother, Dalvalice Rosa, said it was political intolerance that motivated her son to commit the crime. “We’re grounded. What happened has to do with extremism and political intolerance. They didn’t know each other, and nothing else explains this tragedy,” she said.