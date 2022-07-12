Danilo Gentili says he received a message from a bolsonarista who killed PT | famous

Last Saturday (9) in Foz do Iguaçu, city of Paraná, a politically motivated crime shocked the country. During a birthday party with the theme of the Workers’ Party (PT), the birthday boy Marcelo Arruda, who was celebrating his 50th birthday, was killed. The perpetrator of the crime was a supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and penitentiary agent, who invaded the place with a gun and murdered the PM.

The crime generated international repercussions, with several followers talking about the case, as well as celebrities giving their opinion on the shocking and terrifying situation. One of the celebrities who spoke about the case was comedian Danilo Gentili, presenter of the show “The Noite”, on SBT.

The communicator decided to publish a post on his official profile on Twitter, commenting that the PT’s killer had already sent him a message, commenting on one of his posts on social networks, where he mentioned the allies of Jair Bolsonarocriticizing and needling some politicians.

“I’m glad to know that unlike those who are suing me for this tweet, murderer doesn’t admire me”said Daniloposting a screenshot of one of his tweets that had a comment from the accused saying: “You’re really an asshole.” On social networks, the comedian received the support of some netizens, who left messages expressing their opinion on the case.

“It’s sad to see the things that political extremism is causing… continue to be critical of these guys! Unfortunately, we have few people with the courage to go against this political fanaticism, which has caused so much violence.”said Attila Maverick.