Datena is hospitalized and a substitute in the program reveals the presenter’s clinical condition: “Not very nice voice”

Journalist Lucas Martins, who covers the police program “Brasil Urgente”, by José Luiz Datena, is replacing the presenter of Band, who was rushed to the hospital. On Monday afternoon (11) he took advantage of the program’s presentation to give fans who accompany the veteran information about his health status.

Datena tested positive for Covid-19 and needed hospital care to treat the infection. The Band had to make a last-minute replacement and Datena’s partner who does street reporting took over the program. During the attraction, Lucas informed that his colleague is taking care of himself and recovering well.

“You who follow Brasil Urgente must be looking at the television and saying: ‘Wow! Lucas Martins on a Monday?’ You’re not used to it, right? Date did not test positive for Covid. It’s more or less that story: it’s a hell of a time in the pandemic. Who has escaped unscathed so far? It’s like in war, the bombs are falling and the guys are dodging”, he said.

The journalist assured that the policeman’s commander is fine and informed that the presenter is being assisted by a good medical team: “This time it was Datenão’s turn. He’s fine, he’s cool. He has little voice. On Friday, he already had a not very nice voice”, revealed the substitute.