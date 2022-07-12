Datena’s replacement reveals the presenter’s clinical condition, still hospitalized: “War”

Datena’s replacement, Lucas Martins says that his professional colleague is being assisted by an excellent medical team

Replacing the presenter José Luiz Datena in command of Brazil Urgentafter the journalist was hastily hospitalized, the journalist Lucas Martins took advantage of the program’s presentation on Monday (11) to reveal the clinical picture of his colleague.

Is that Datena tested positive for Covid-19 and needed to be assisted in a hospital. The Band then replaced the anchor at the last minute. In the program, Lucas Martins he said that his colleague is recovering well.

“You who follow Brasil Urgente must be looking at the television and saying: ‘Wow! Lucas Martins on a Monday?’ You’re not used to it, right? Date did not test positive for Covid. It’s more or less that story: it’s a hell of a time in the pandemic. Who has escaped unscathed so far? It’s just like in war, the bombs are falling and the guys are dodging”he said.

He then assured that despite the virus, the program’s commander is fine and further said that he is being assisted by a good medical team: “This time it was Datenão’s turn. He’s fine, he’s cool. He has little voice. By Friday, he already had a not-so-nice voice.”said.

“He has the best doctors. He is under medical supervision. I wish if the entire population had this follow-up as Datena said in a post… He is resting and taking care of his health. Soon, he will soon be back here in charge of Brasil Urgente”he explained.

HOSPITALIZATION

José Luiz Datena is hospitalized at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo, after testing positive for Covid-19. At age 65, he needed medical care and will be under observation. There is still no forecast for a rise.

“Admitted yesterday, diagnosed today with Covid-19 in the Syrian-Lebanese. Best hospital in Brazil, best doctors; among them my brothers Kalil and Davi. Too bad the Brazilian people don’t have access to this type of health care”announced the presenter on social media.

