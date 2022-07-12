Daughter of Vanusa, Aretha Marcos celebrates job opportunity after asking for money on the internet

Aretha Marcos, 48 ​​years old, daughter of Vanusa, got a job after using social media to ask for money and claiming that she was not eating. The former child presenter and singer told the news at dawn on Monday (11) through social networks.

She shared a photo of a news story about the appeal for financial donations and said the “media exposure” contributed to the job opportunity.

“What is more media exposure… to get what you want? The media needs spectacle, and I… have a 40-year career,” he wrote in the publication. “I’m already in SP, I already have a job, and… there’s already a show, there’s already a theater, there’s already overflowing happiness! And already, there’s compensation”, he added.





Last Friday (8), Aretha published a photo with the your bank account details and your Pix and asked for donations. She even said that she hadn’t eaten since the day before.

“Could any of the artists who play, defend, protect and benefit from the game that explores my private life, could at least deposit money for a coffee? I haven’t eaten since yesterday. I’m very grateful to be your toy”, he said.

This is not the first time the artist has asked for financial help. In August 2020, she made an online crowdfunding to be able to purchase her own home. The daughter of Vanusa and singer Antônio Marcos even suspended the collection due to the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to resume it in March 2021.

See Aretha’s post:





