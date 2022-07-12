Death toll rises to 30 after Donetsk attack

The death toll in a Russian rocket attack that hit an apartment block in eastern Ukraine over the weekend rose to 30 on Monday as rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors, a presidential office official said.

Brick by brick, rescue workers were digging through a huge pile of rubble that remained of a five-story block hit Saturday night in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk province.

A Reuters reporter saw rescue workers lift a survivor from the ruins onto a stretcher and carry the bodies of two people in white bags. Soldiers also helped in the rescue effort.

Nine people have been rescued so far, the State Emergency Service said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said rescuers had removed 65% of the rubble, weighing about 170 tonnes, as of early Monday night (local time).

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February in what it calls a special military operation, denies attacking civilians.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that “high-precision ground weapons… have destroyed the temporary deployment point” of a Ukrainian territorial defense unit at Chasiv Yar.

Image: UOL Art

Russia is expected to focus its attack on eastern Ukraine in the province of Donetsk, after claiming the capture of neighboring Luhansk. Together, the two provinces make up the wider industrial region of Donbas.